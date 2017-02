WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Feb. 7

1 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Tuesday's WWE SmackDown made sure the bad blood was flowing ahead of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Mickie James tore into Becky Lynch before their showdown at Sunday's event. Dolph Ziggler rattled a chair across his foes' spines. Luke Harper upended Randy Orton's hopes of scoring a cheap win.

In the form of wild matches and pull-no-punches interviews, the blue brand crammed an impressive amount of aggression into its go-home show.

Which of these moments most whet fans' appetite for Elimination Chamber? Which characters and stories most compelled?

The following is a breakdown of Tuesday's SmackDown, from its missteps to its high notes.