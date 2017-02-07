WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Feb. 7

8 of 8

Bray Wyatt watched on from his rocking chair as Cena clashed with Orton.

Orton dominated early, punishing the powerhouse outside the ring. The Viper battered Cena until he was punch-drunk.

Cena responded with a comeback, but it didn't last long. Orton's rope-hung DDT and an RKO couldn't put Cena away, though.

The action knocked the referee out of the ring, opening the door for Wyatt and Orton to dismantle Cena. Luke Harper emerged to save the day, clotheslining The Eater of Worlds out of the ring.

Cena hit an Attitude Adjustment to Orton just before the referee came back into the ring.

Result

Cena wins via pinfall.

Memorable Moments and Quotes

Orton flings Cena into the ring steps.

Orton slams Cena onto the announce table.

"The Viper has just struck with his venom on John Cena!"—Mauro Ranallo.

"Randy Orton, y ou stole my family. I've seen the snake in the grass for far too long!" —Harper.

Grade

B+

Analysis

While nowhere near as good a match as their best battles, Cena vs. Orton created some intrigue ahead of Elimination Chamber.

Most of that came from Harper's involvement. Wyatt seemed to still have some control over him, but not enough to keep him from trying to tear apart what's left of The Wyatt Family.

Orton is still playing Wyatt's protector. He is likely to play a big part in Sunday's Elimination Chamber match, as might Harper. WWE heads into the PPV with a multitude of moving parts at its disposal.