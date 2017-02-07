Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Riyad Mahrez and Paul Lopez

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly tried to sign Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez during the January transfer window, only to be told the Algeria international wouldn't be sold for any fee. However, Mahrez may be available this summer, particularly if the Foxes continue to flirt with relegation just one season after winning the Premier League title.

A report from Matt Hughes of The Times (h/t Colin Harvey of the Daily Star) detailed how Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino sounded out Leicester about a deal for their star player: "Claudio Ranieri told Pochettino that Mahrez was not for sale at any price last month."

Yet Leicester's stance is likely to change given their terrible form in this campaign, per the reports: "But with the Foxes putting up a woeful defence of their title it's doubtful whether the Algerian will be at the King Power next season."

It was perfectly natural for Pochettino and Tottenham to show interest in Mahrez, despite his indifferent form following a stunning 2015/16 season. As much as any other player, it was Mahrez who inspired the Foxes to the most unlikely title win in Premier League history.

Spurs were said to be keen on Mahrez in January. IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Mahrez provided the inspiration and flair in the final third for an otherwise defensive team. His pace, immaculate close control, impish trickery and lethal left foot contributed to 17 goals and 11 assists in league action, according to WhoScored.com.

However, things have been alarmingly different for the once-prolific 25-year-old during Leicester's mediocre defence of their title, with the club just one point above the bottom three. Where once Mahrez was an endless source of creativity and match-winning goals, he has managed only three assists in 2016/17. Yet he's still found the net seven times in domestic and UEFA Champions League matches.

Mahrez may not be at his best, but he can still add genuine magic to any game. It's why Tottenham shouldn't abandon the idea of eventually signing the wing wizard.

After all, Pochettino's squad is hardly fit to burst with credible marquee talents on the flanks. Erik Lamela has often struggled to justify his place in the starting 11 and is currently recovering from a hip injury.

The Argentinian has also been linked with a move to River Plate, according to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports, although Pochettino is unconcerned, per the reports: "We were joking that there were some rumours about him going back to River."

Lamela's future at Tottenham has been doubted. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has struggled to impress many since moving to north London from Marseille for £10 million last summer.

Pochettino needs a natural wide man such as Mahrez to end the need to play central schemer Christian Eriksen on the wing.

Spurs to Sign Paul Lopez on a Permanent Deal

Pochettino couldn't sign Mahrez, but he has already made a decision about third-choice goalkeeper Paul Lopez. In fact, Spurs will reportedly activate a clause in the Espanyol stopper's loan arrangement to sign Lopez on a permanent deal.

Lopez has already impressed his manager. JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

A report from Spanish publication Sport (h/t Football Insider's Harry Sykes) spelled out how Lopez has won over Pochettino: "It is said that manager Pochettino has made the decision [to] sign Lopez permanently two months ahead of the original deadline initially agreed by the two clubs of between April and May."

Sykes also relayed the cost of any transfer to keep Lopez in Tottenham beyond this season: "Sport report that, barring a last-minute U-turn from Tottenham, the transfer will be signed off for a fee of £6million, making the total outlay including the season-long loan worth £6.5million."

Lopez is behind both Hugo Lloris and veteran Michel Vorm but has still done enough to merit a permanent transfer. Actually, signing the Spaniard would make sense as a smart piece of forward planning from Pochettino.

The Spurs manager may need a contingency plan should No. 1 choice Lloris leave the club this summer. He's been linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid, according to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph.

Lloris has attracted attention from European powerhouse Real Madrid. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Obviously, Spurs would do all they can to keep Lloris between the posts for at least another season. However, the lure of a move to the Spanish capital and 11-time Champions League winners Real may prove too much for former Lyon 'keeper Lloris to resist.

It makes sense for Tottenham to move early to secure a younger alternative as gifted as 22-year-old Lopez.

Pochettino has consistently made sensible decisions in the transfer market ever since he took charge of Spurs in 2014. Banking on Mahrez's ability to return to form, along with ensuring credible cover for Lloris, would be great ways of continuing the trend.