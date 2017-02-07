LeBron James' 32 Points and Career-High 17 Asissts Put Him in Elite Company
February 7, 2017
Getty
Fact: LeBron James had 32 points and a career-high 17 assists in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 140-135 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. He joins James Harden and Russell Westbrook as the only players to have 30 or more points and 15 or more assists in a game this season.
Source: B/R Insights
