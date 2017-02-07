Claude Julien Fired by Bruins, Bruce Cassidy Named Interim Head Coach

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

The struggling Boston Bruins made a change at head coach Tuesday, as Bruce Cassidy will take over on an interim basis for Claude Julien.

Per an official release from the Bruins, Julien was fired by general manager Don Sweeney, and Cassidy was promoted to interim head coach.

Through 55 games this season, the Bruins have a 26-23-6 record with 58 points. They are one point behind the Philadelphia Flyers for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Since the start of 2017, the Bruins have fallen on hard times with 10 losses in 16 games. A three-game winning streak over the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning seemed to curry Julien some favor.

Rumblings of Julien being on the hot seat have gotten louder in recent weeks. Bruins captain Zdeno Chara addressed the issue on Jan. 21.

"We don't pay attention," Chara told Mike Loftus of the Patriot Ledger. "Claude is our coach, and he will be our coach. We have confidence in him."

Julien recently discussed the state of the Bruins, who he has coached since the 2007-08 season, without focusing on whether or not he would be fired.

“At this stage, we’re not viewed as a high-skilled team," Julien said, per the Boston Herald (h/t Greg Wyshynski of Yahoo Sports). "So we’ve got to be willing to grind it out—we’ve got to be willing to do it the dirty way. The dirty way means getting some net-front presence and grinding it out in that area. My job every day is to come in and try to fix things. Until I’m told otherwise, that’s what I’m going to keep doing. I (was) mentally prepared to go through those struggles with these guys this year and work through it.”

Julien was in his 10th season as Bruins head coach, tying Art Ross for the longest tenure in franchise history. He also had one of the most successful runs of any Bruins head coach with a franchise-record 419 wins, one Stanley Cup title in two trips to the Final and seven playoff appearances.

Things have not been trending in the right direction for the Bruins lately. They missed the playoffs each of the past two seasons and are on the fringes of postseason contention this season.

Cassidy takes over the reins for Julien. He previously served as head coach for the Washington Capitals from 2002-04, posting a 47-47-9 record.

Sweeney and team president Cam Neely are taking drastic action in the middle of this season, hoping it will yield positive results heading down the stretch.

It's a bold step, but the Bruins don't have anything to lose as they seek a trip to the postseason for the first time since 2013-14.