Manchester United Players Who Should Be Sold or Let Go This Summer

1 of 9

Three out of these four should leave this summer. Who is the odd man out? Paul Gilham/Getty Images

The January transfer window saw Jose Mourinho and Manchester United take action to thin out their squad. Neither Morgan Schneiderlin nor Memphis Depay were anywhere near the top of the United manager's pecking order in their positions, and it made sense for all concerned that they head for pastures new.

In truth, United's squad is not left carrying a lot of dead weight, at least not in terms of players on the books who will not play. Of those still at the club, only Bastian Schweinsteiger, Luke Shaw, Ashley Young and Timothy Fosu-Mensah have made fewer than 10 league appearances this season.

Two of those should have a bright future at United, although it is far from clear whether Mourinho agrees with that analysis. The other two feature here as players who should look elsewhere for more football.

There are also players getting plenty of action this season whom United should be thinking about upgrading.

Let's take a look at the players the Red Devils should look to shift in the summer.