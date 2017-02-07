    ChelseaDownload App

    Chelsea Transfer News: Franck Kessie 'Sold to Roma' Amid Premier League Rumours

    BERGAMO, ITALY - DECEMBER 11: Franck Kessie of Atalanta BC in action during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Udinese Calcio at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on December 11, 2016 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Dino Panato/Getty Images)
    Dino Panato/Getty Images
    Chris LakerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2017

    Chelsea look to have been beaten in the race to sign Franck Kessie after a team-mate of the Atalanta star claimed the midfielder had been "sold to Roma." 

    Kessie has been targeted by a host of top clubs around Europe, and club captain Alejandro Gomez said he believed a deal had been struck with their Serie A rivals. Speaking to Radio Closs Continental (h/t Football Italia), Gomez said: "I think they've sold him to Roma. But he'll stay with Atalanta for another year."

    Per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia), Chelsea boss Antonio Conte previously saw a €25 million bid rejected for the young midfielder, while he has also been linked with other Premier League clubs.

    As noted by Calciomercato.com (h/t James Whaling of the Mirror), Kessie's agent George Atangana said: "We have a lot of interest from the Premier League. Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal."

    If Gomez's claims are correct, the English sides will have missed out on a player with real potential to become a world-class performer.

    Democratic Republic of the Congo's midfielder Neeskens Kebano (back) challenges Ivory Coast's midfielder Franck Kessie during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group C football match between Ivory Coast and DR Congo in Oyem on January 20, 2017. / AFP / ISSOU
    ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images

    The Ivory Coast international has a tenacious approach to the game and has been a leading figure as Atalanta sit sixth in Serie A. His return of six goals has complemented his energetic displays this season.

    Chelsea in particular were keen on Kessie as they attempted to add more energy and athleticism to their midfield, per Matt Law of the Telegraph.

    A dynamic, box-to-box midfielder, Kessie only turned 20 years old in December and has already racked up 15 caps for his country.

    He has been dubbed the "new Yaya Toure," as noted by Ian Tuckey of The Sun. And certainly his raw strength and speed appear to make him the ideal midfield player for the modern game and one potentially in the mould of the Manchester City star.

    STRATFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Yaya Toure of Manchester City during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on February 1, 2017 in Stratford, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    Kessie is quick-footed and has a high technical standard that allows him to make the Atalanta side truly tick. Composed on the ball, the youngster also enjoys shooting from distance and provides a real threat from outside the box.

    Indeed, should there still be the chance for Kessie to move to England, his style appears to suggest he would be comfortable with the physical, combative nature of life in the top division.

    TURIN, ITALY - DECEMBER 03: Alex Sandro (L) of Juventus FC tackles Franck Kessie of Atalanta BC during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Atalanta BC at Juventus Stadium on December 3, 2016 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Image
    Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

    Chelsea and their fellow Premier League teams' loss would certainly be Roma's gain as Kessie looks to possess all the necessary attributes to become a key player for the team.

    His reported arrival, albeit after spending another year at Atalanta, is likely to prove a huge boost to manager Luciano Spalletti as he bids to lead his Roma side to the top honours in Italy.

