Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg's Best Booking Options Leading into WWE Fastlane 2017

JP Yim/Getty Images

On Monday's episode of WWE Raw, Goldberg interrupted a promo by universal champion Kevin Owens and United States champion Chris Jericho to answer Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania challenge.

Not only did Goldberg accept the match against Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, but Jericho also volunteered Owens to challenge the former WCW champion for the Universal Championship at the 2017 edition of Fastlane.

Here are the best booking options for the buildup to the official Fastlane match between Owens and Goldberg.

Kevin Owens Gets the Upper Hand

As noted on Wrestling Inc, rumors have been circulating that Goldberg would beat Owens for the Universal Championship at Fastlane and enter his matchup with Lesnar at WrestleMania as a world champion. If this is the direction WWE is heading in, Owens should look dominant against Goldberg during the buildup to Fastlane.

Owens has been one of the most entertaining parts of WWE programming since making his main-roster debut, and standing toe-to-toe with a legend like Goldberg is great notoriety.

If he is going to lose the championship to the veteran, the least Goldberg can do is make Owens look strong before handing him the loss.

In the weeks leading into the Fastlane event, Owens should use his heel tactics to get the upper hand on Goldberg and even outsmart him once or twice. While losing the universal title wouldn't help Owens' momentum, verbally destroying and physically dominating Goldberg heading into Fastlane should be enough to give the current champion long-term credibility.

Goldberg Looks Dominant

Since returning to WWE, Goldberg has been portrayed as an unstoppable force who has destroyed Lesnar on several occasions and hasn’t backed down from anyone.

It’s easy to believe that dominance will continue against Owens.

If Goldberg dominates Owens throughout the build to Fastlane, the hope is that Lesnar interferes in the match. Costing Goldberg the championship would add true animosity to the bout between the part-time Superstars at WrestleMania.

Owens deserves to head into WrestleMania 33 with the Universal Championship—he has helped carry the brand following the injury to Finn Balor—and beating Goldberg at Fastlane would be a major feather in his cap, even if Lesnar interferes.

Allowing Goldberg to look unbeatable over the next month, only to have the championship title ripped away from him by Lesnar, would not only build momentum for WrestleMania but also genuine excitement for fans not interested in yet another rematch between the two legends.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).