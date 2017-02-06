Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Announced for WWE Fastlane 2017 PPV

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will finally resolve their differences in the ring.

Raw general manager Mick Foley announced the two will wrestle in a singles match at Fastlane on March 5, per WWE.

The decision comes a week after Reigns interfered in Strowman's WWE Universal Championship match against Kevin Owens. Strowman won the match by disqualification, but the title didn't change hands:

Reigns was returning the favor after Strowman involved himself in Reigns' Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble. He powerslammed Reigns onto a table propped up against a turnbuckle, which allowed Owens to get the pinfall.

Pitting Reigns against Strowman makes sense for Fastlane; the big question is whether their feud will carry on through to WrestleMania 33 in April.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (via Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton) reported in January that WWE plans to have Reigns wrestle The Undertaker. Reigns eliminated The Undertaker from the Royal Rumble match, which seemingly set the plans in motion for a future rivalry between the two.

Strowman's options for WrestleMania would be limited—at least in terms of him receiving a marquee match.

Owens is almost certainly on a collision course with Chris Jericho, whether the Universal Championship is involved or not. Brock Lesnar laid down the challenge for Bill Goldberg last week on Raw.

Strowman vs. Samoa Joe would be a fun match, but it's hard to see why they would cross paths between now and WrestleMania.

Especially if Strowman loses to Reigns or wins by virtue of The Undertaker's interference, it will be important to find a way at the biggest show of the year to continue the momentum he has been building in recent weeks.