Tom Brady Says He's Not Planning to Retire After Patriots' Super Bowl 51 Win

They say "happy wife, happy life." Well, when it comes to Tom Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, it doesn't appear she'll be getting her wish for the New England Patriots quarterback to retire following Sunday's Super Bowl LI victory.

"If it was up to my wife she'd have me retire today, she told me that last night...I said 'too bad, babe,'" Brady said Monday on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

While the Patriots' 34-28 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons would have represented a perfect ride off into the sunset, it's no surprise Brady wants to continue playing. Brady told reporters in October 2015 he wanted to play for 10 more years, which would represent unprecedented longevity.

The 39-year-old looked 10 years his junior against Atlanta in the second half and overtime, as New England scored the game's final 31 points to come back from a 28-3 deficit.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau (via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News), he finished with single-game Super Bowl records for passing yards (466), completions (43) and attempts (62) on his way to winning a record-setting fourth game MVP.

Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater commented on Brady's place in league history, per Kevin Van Valkenburg of ESPN.com:

I know we talk about legacy a lot. We get caught up in that in our society. But come on. He's the best quarterback in history. You put him up against anybody, he's still the best. Someday I'll tell my kids I had the opportunity to share the field with one of the finest men, [the] finest leader of football players, that ever lived.



Brady also set all-time marks for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback with five, and he's the game's all-time leader in yardage, completions, passing touchdowns and attempts. No other quarterback has matched Brady's seven career Super Bowl starts.

"I don't think anything about a personal legacy," Brady said, per Van Valkenburg. "I mean, those words would never come out of my mouth unless I just repeated them. Those things have never been important to me."

The matter of Brady playing late into his 40s would test the previously established barriers of quarterback longevity. He already became the second-oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl on Sunday, bested by Peyton Manning by only a few months.

Brett Favre and Warren Moon are the only quarterbacks who have made Pro Bowls in their age-40 season or later. In the case of Favre, he was out of football a year later after a miserable age-41 campaign. Moon played until he was 44 but lost his full-time starting gig at age 42 and finished his career as a backup.

Since the AFL-NFL merger, there have only been three quarterbacks (Favre, Moon and Vinny Testaverde) who have thrown for 3,000-plus yards at age 40 or later, per Pro-Football-Reference.com.

All of that's to say if Brady wants to keep playing, he'll be doing so while continuing to defy the odds.