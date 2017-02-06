Tom Brady's Super Bowl 51 Jersey Goes Missing After Patriots Win vs. Falcons

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The New England Patriots locker room may have become a crime scene after Tom Brady's jersey went missing following the team's victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Martin Rogers of USA Today reported Brady lost track of his game jersey and was unable to find it after enlisting the help of security personnel and the team's equipment staff.

The NFL shared footage from NFL Network's Dan Hanzus of Brady discussing the issue with Patriots owner Robert Kraft:

Brady joked the jersey is "going to be on eBay soon, I guess," per Rogers.

The jersey is a piece of NFL history. Brady, who won Super Bowl LI MVP, helped the Patriots overcome a 25-point deficit—the biggest comeback ever in the event. New England also prevailed in the first Super Bowl to require overtime.

While the article of clothing would have a massive monetary value on the open market, it likely has a higher sentimental value to Brady, considering all the factors that led to the Patriots' fifth Super Bowl victory.

Brady may want to seek guidance from Kraft about how to cope with the loss of his jersey. In 2013, Kraft confirmed Russian President Vladimir Putin tried on one of his Super Bowl rings and then claimed it as his own in 2005 when Kraft visited St. Petersburg, Russia.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the ring was housed in the Kremlin to be displayed with other gifts given to Putin.