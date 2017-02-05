    New England PatriotsDownload App

    Patriots Favored to Win Super Bowl 52 in Early Championship Odds for Next Season

    HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2017

    The New England Patriots are kings of the football world once again following Sunday's dramatic 34-28 Super Bowl 51 triumph over the Atlanta Falcons, and they've already been pegged as favorites to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy again in 2018. 

    According to OddsShark.com's Stephen Campbell, the Patriots are listed at +600 (bet $100 to win $600) to win Super Bowl 52. The Dallas Cowboys are second at +1000, while the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks clock in a notch higher at +1100. 

    After tying the Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers for second on the all-time list with five Super Bowl titles, the Patriots will attempt to join the Pittsburgh Steelers as the only franchises in league history with six Lombardi Trophies.

    Speaking of the 49ers, San Francisco is tied with the Cleveland Browns for the worst Super Bowl 52 odds at plus-22,500. To put those figures into perspective, the New York Jets have the second-worst odds at plus-11,500.

    Complete odds can be viewed below:

    Super Bowl 52 Odds (As of Feb. 6)
    TeamOdds
    New England Patriots+600
    Dallas Cowboys+1000
    Green Bay Packers+1100
    Seattle Seahawks+1100
    Atlanta Falcons+1125
    Pittsburgh Steelers+1500
    Denver Broncos+1600
    Kansas City Chiefs+1900
    Oakland Raiders+1900
    New York Giants+1900
    Indianapolis Colts+2750
    Carolina Panthers+2800
    Minnesota Vikings+2800
    Arizona Cardinals+3300
    Houston Texans+3750
    Baltimore Ravens+3800
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers+3800
    Philadelphia Eagles+4200
    Miami Dolphins+4700
    Tennessee Titans+4700
    Washington Redskins+5500
    Cincinnati Bengals+5500
    Detroit Lions+6000
    New Orleans Saints+6600
    Los Angeles Chargers+7000
    Buffalo Bills+7500
    Jacksonville Jaguars+8500
    Chicago Bears+10000
    Los Angeles Rams+11000
    New York Jets+11500
    San Francisco 49ers+22500
    Cleveland Browns+22500
    Source: OddsShark.com

    But when it comes to the Patriots, history suggests it will be difficult for Brady and head coach Bill Belichick to repeat in pursuit of yet another ring.

    While the Patriots captured back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 2004 and 2005, that was the last time they appeared in consecutive title games.

    It would hardly be unprecedented if the Patriots conquer the AFC and find themselves vying for the championship at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, but recent trends indicate reaching that plateau again could be an uphill battle.

