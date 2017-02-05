Patriots Favored to Win Super Bowl 52 in Early Championship Odds for Next Season

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are kings of the football world once again following Sunday's dramatic 34-28 Super Bowl 51 triumph over the Atlanta Falcons, and they've already been pegged as favorites to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy again in 2018.

According to OddsShark.com's Stephen Campbell, the Patriots are listed at +600 (bet $100 to win $600) to win Super Bowl 52. The Dallas Cowboys are second at +1000, while the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks clock in a notch higher at +1100.

After tying the Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers for second on the all-time list with five Super Bowl titles, the Patriots will attempt to join the Pittsburgh Steelers as the only franchises in league history with six Lombardi Trophies.

Speaking of the 49ers, San Francisco is tied with the Cleveland Browns for the worst Super Bowl 52 odds at plus-22,500. To put those figures into perspective, the New York Jets have the second-worst odds at plus-11,500.

Complete odds can be viewed below:

Super Bowl 52 Odds (As of Feb. 6) Team Odds New England Patriots +600 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Green Bay Packers +1100 Seattle Seahawks +1100 Atlanta Falcons +1125 Pittsburgh Steelers +1500 Denver Broncos +1600 Kansas City Chiefs +1900 Oakland Raiders +1900 New York Giants +1900 Indianapolis Colts +2750 Carolina Panthers +2800 Minnesota Vikings +2800 Arizona Cardinals +3300 Houston Texans +3750 Baltimore Ravens +3800 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3800 Philadelphia Eagles +4200 Miami Dolphins +4700 Tennessee Titans +4700 Washington Redskins +5500 Cincinnati Bengals +5500 Detroit Lions +6000 New Orleans Saints +6600 Los Angeles Chargers +7000 Buffalo Bills +7500 Jacksonville Jaguars +8500 Chicago Bears +10000 Los Angeles Rams +11000 New York Jets +11500 San Francisco 49ers +22500 Cleveland Browns +22500 Source: OddsShark.com

But when it comes to the Patriots, history suggests it will be difficult for Brady and head coach Bill Belichick to repeat in pursuit of yet another ring.

While the Patriots captured back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 2004 and 2005, that was the last time they appeared in consecutive title games.

It would hardly be unprecedented if the Patriots conquer the AFC and find themselves vying for the championship at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, but recent trends indicate reaching that plateau again could be an uphill battle.