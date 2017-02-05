Patriots Favored to Win Super Bowl 52 in Early Championship Odds for Next Season
The New England Patriots are kings of the football world once again following Sunday's dramatic 34-28 Super Bowl 51 triumph over the Atlanta Falcons, and they've already been pegged as favorites to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy again in 2018.
According to OddsShark.com's Stephen Campbell, the Patriots are listed at +600 (bet $100 to win $600) to win Super Bowl 52. The Dallas Cowboys are second at +1000, while the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks clock in a notch higher at +1100.
After tying the Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers for second on the all-time list with five Super Bowl titles, the Patriots will attempt to join the Pittsburgh Steelers as the only franchises in league history with six Lombardi Trophies.
Speaking of the 49ers, San Francisco is tied with the Cleveland Browns for the worst Super Bowl 52 odds at plus-22,500. To put those figures into perspective, the New York Jets have the second-worst odds at plus-11,500.
Complete odds can be viewed below:
|Super Bowl 52 Odds (As of Feb. 6)
|Team
|Odds
|New England Patriots
|+600
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1000
|Green Bay Packers
|+1100
|Seattle Seahawks
|+1100
|Atlanta Falcons
|+1125
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+1500
|Denver Broncos
|+1600
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1900
|Oakland Raiders
|+1900
|New York Giants
|+1900
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2750
|Carolina Panthers
|+2800
|Minnesota Vikings
|+2800
|Arizona Cardinals
|+3300
|Houston Texans
|+3750
|Baltimore Ravens
|+3800
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+3800
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+4200
|Miami Dolphins
|+4700
|Tennessee Titans
|+4700
|Washington Redskins
|+5500
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+5500
|Detroit Lions
|+6000
|New Orleans Saints
|+6600
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+7000
|Buffalo Bills
|+7500
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+8500
|Chicago Bears
|+10000
|Los Angeles Rams
|+11000
|New York Jets
|+11500
|San Francisco 49ers
|+22500
|Cleveland Browns
|+22500
|Source: OddsShark.com
But when it comes to the Patriots, history suggests it will be difficult for Brady and head coach Bill Belichick to repeat in pursuit of yet another ring.
While the Patriots captured back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 2004 and 2005, that was the last time they appeared in consecutive title games.
It would hardly be unprecedented if the Patriots conquer the AFC and find themselves vying for the championship at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, but recent trends indicate reaching that plateau again could be an uphill battle.
