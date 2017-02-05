Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Break Multiple Super Bowl Records in Win vs. Falcons

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The largest comeback in Super Bowl history. The most passing yards. The most completions—the list of records Tom Brady and the New England Patriots set in Sunday's Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons is almost as staggering as their comeback itself.

Brady threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns as the Patriots scored the game's final 31 points in a 34-28 victory. He and head coach Bill Belichick, winners of five Super Bowl championships, now sit alone at their respective positions for the most in NFL history.

Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw were previously tied with Brady among quarterbacks. Belichick broke a tie with former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Chuck Noll.

Brady also earned his fourth Super Bowl MVP award, giving him the most of all time.

Down 28-3 midway through the third quarter after a Matt Ryan touchdown pass to Tevin Coleman, Brady methodically engineered a comeback with a series of surgical throws underneath. He finished with a Super Bowl-record 43 completions on 62 attempts while also hitting a number of other career marks—some better than others.

Brady's second-quarter interception, which Robert Alford returned for a touchdown, broke a tie with Brett Favre for the most postseason picks in league history. It was something of a perfect juxtaposition for Brady, who looked lost for most of the first half before engineering arguably the greatest comeback in NFL history.

"You know, we all brought each other back," Brady said, per Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. "We never felt out of it. It was a tough battle. They have a great team. I give them a lot of credit. We just made a few more plays than them."

Tom Rock of Newsday provided a full list of the records set and tied:

As FiveThirtyEight noted, Brady's seventh fourth-quarter postseason comeback extended a record he already owned.

Brady also owns the Super Bowl record for the most completions, pass attempts, passing yards and touchdowns, among a number of other career marks.

