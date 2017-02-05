Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Sergio Aguero and Gelson Martins

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Representatives for Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero have reached out to Real Madrid to discuss a potential transfer.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness), where it's noted that the City forward is a long-term Los Blancos target. Aguero has not started City's previous two matches, prompting speculation about his future.

And it's suggested that those omissions could open the door for Real Madrid to make a move for the 28-year-old. "If they can sign him for a reasonable price, they [would] not hesitate for a moment," the report states.

Aguero is one of the best forwards the Premier League has ever seen and one of the finest footballers ever to represent City. However, in recent weeks there have been signs manager Pep Guardiola prefers Gabriel Jesus at the point of the attack.

Tom Williams of AFP can understand why the City boss may favour the 19-year-old:

It'd be a big call to move Aguero on, though. The Argentina international is lethal around the penalty area, able to burst into spaces with his rapid acceleration and finish in a variety of different ways. When he's on form, he's the finest striker in the Premier League.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Guardiola has always been focused on a system rather than getting the best out of individuals, though, and if Jesus is a better fit for the setup, he'll play. The linkup between the Brazilian, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane has been refreshing too.

As noted by James Robson of the Manchester Evening News, the former Barcelona boss has said Aguero is still a big part of his plans:

Real Madrid's reported interest in Aguero, a former Atletico Madrid player, is understandable, as they're seemingly always on the lookout for the best attackers in the game. But suggestions that Aguero's time at City is over feel premature. As such, it'd surely take a massive offer for the Premier League side to agree to a sale.

Gelson Martins Latest

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Reported Real Madrid target Gelson Martins has a release clause of €60 million (£51.83 million) in his new Sporting CP contract.

That’s according to SportMediaset (h/t Calciomercato.com), and it's also noted that Inter Milan and Manchester United will pursue the winger in the summer. According to Marca, both Los Blancos and bitter rivals Barcelona are admirers of the Portugal international.

Martins has turned in plenty of thrilling performances for Sporting this season, including a sublime display in the 2-1 loss in the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid. Here's a look at why the 21-year-old is considered to be one of European football’s most exciting prospects:

The Sporting man would be an asset to any of the clubs mentioned. Martins is rapid, skilful and, for a player who's still young, has shown mature decision-making in the final third.

Per WhoScored.com, defenders have found Martins difficult to cope with in the Primeira Liga this season:

Despite recently agreeing a new contract until 2022 with the Lisbon club, speculation continues to swirl around the Sporting man, with so many elite teams said to be in the hunt for him.

Moving to Madrid to play alongside compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo would surely be appealing for Martins if the chance were to arise. His contract extension means a successful pursuit of the player would be a costly exercise, though.