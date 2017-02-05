Super Bowl Kickoff Time 2017: TV, Live Stream Schedule for Patriots vs. Falcons

    Super Bowl LIDownload App

    HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 30: The Vince Lombardi Trophy is seen onstage during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images
    David McCrackenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2017

    Super Bowl Sunday is finally here.

    Super Bowl LI features the representatives of the AFC and NFC in the ultimate battle for league bragging rights. The New England Patriots will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Houston for what should be one of the most entertaining, high-scoring games in Super Bowl history.

    Here's a quick look at the information you'll need to know ahead of the kickoff.

          

    Super Bowl LI Viewing Information

    When: Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

    Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

    Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    National TV: Fox

    Livestream: Fox Sports Go

    For the Patriots, playing in Super Bowl 51 is nothing out of the norm. With four Super Bowl wins under his belt, quarterback Tom Brady is ready to win an unprecedented fifth ring and cement himself as the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

    On the other side of the field are the red-hot Falcons led by newly crowned league MVP, Matt Ryan.

    Ryan will lead the Falcons offense against a defensive juggernaut in the Patriots, who have the league's No. 1 scoring defense. While the Falcons boast the league's top offense, this isn't the regular season anymore.

    The Falcons are not used to this stage, as this will only be the franchise's second Super Bowl appearance, and they'll be looking for their first win.

    In head coach Dan Quinn's second season at the helm of the Falcons, the former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator has taken Atlanta to new heights, improving to an 11-5 record after going 8-8 in his debut campaign a year ago.

    HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Dan Quinn of the Atlanta Falcons walks on the field during the Super Bowl LI team walk through at NRG Stadium on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    The Patriots—no matter how good they've been lately—are not without their faults.

    Losing tight end Rob Gronkowski during the regular season was a serious blow to an offense that was seemingly wiping the floor with its opposition. But the Patriots haven't missed a beat during the playoffs, scoring a combined 70 points in two games against the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

    The Falcons offense has also been humming, as it has scoring a combined 80 points against the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers. 

    With Bill Belichick guiding the Patriots, Quinn has never faced a stiffer task heading into a game. And neither has his franchise quarterback.

    The Patriots opened as favorites once the matchup was confirmed a few weeks ago, and OddsShark has kept the spread close. As of Sunday morning, the Patriots are holding steady as three-point favorites heading into the matchup.

    It remains to be seen if the Falcons offense can outgun the Patriots and put up points against their stout defensive front, but this is why games are played on the field and not on paper. 

