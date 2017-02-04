LeBron James Discusses Friendship with Odell Beckham Jr.

Glenn James/Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is constantly under the microscope, and there may be no athlete in the world who understands that feeling more than Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James.

According to Dan Duggan of NJ.com, King James revealed Saturday that he has struck a friendship with OBJ and given him an open line of communication: "I just try to be a guidance to him and give him words of advice when he needs it and when he wants it. He can reach out to me any time no matter what time or what the subject is and I just try to give him a piece of my knowledge. It's up to him however he wants to take it."

James and Beckham have been in contact since July after working out together in Los Angeles, as seen in this Instagram post from the Giants wideout:

Beckham is among the NFL's top receivers, with three Pro Bowl appearances in three seasons, but he is often criticized for his antics.

In addition to acting out on the sidelines at times during the 2016 season, Beckham was scrutinized for a trip he and the other Giants wide receivers took to Miami prior to their playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

New York lost that game soundly, and Beckham reportedly punched a hole in the locker-room wall at Lambeau Field, as seen in this photo courtesy of ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan:

Despite being a four-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion, LeBron has his fair share of detractors as well.

James is currently in a public feud with TNT analyst and Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who criticized LeBron's calls for Cavaliers management to make additional personnel moves.

Few can understand what James and Beckham deal with on a daily basis, but as elite athletes who are at or near the top of their respective sports, their friendship is one that could be hugely beneficial to both men.