Odell Beckham Jr.'s Cousin Terron Attended WWE Tryout

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. isn't the only athletic showman in the family, as his cousin Terron Beckham recently had a tryout with WWE.

Per WWE.com, Terron Beckham was one of the marquee athletes who attended a tryout at the wrestling promotion's facilities in Orlando, Florida, this week.

This is not the first time Beckham has generated buzz for his athletic prowess, though WWE could be a better fit for his particular set of skills.

Beckham took part in the Beyond Sports Network (BSN) Combine last year in hopes of generating enough buzz to play in the NFL. He certainly showed incredible physical traits, particularly on the bench press, per the Gridiron Crew:

Per Dane Brugler of CBSSports.com, Beckham also ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash, 6.89 three-cone drill and 4.28 short shuttle, and he had a 44-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump.

"I understand I have a big learning curve, for not playing college football," Beckham told the media after that workout, via Brugler. "I have a lot to catch up and learn and do."

Beckham was always a long shot to make it to the NFL. He didn't play football in college and ultimately didn't sign with a team last year, though he did receive a tryout with the New York Jets in May.

WWE has not yet offered Beckham a contract, and it's not known if he will receive an offer, but his unique blend of athleticism and outstanding build certainly won't hurt his cause.

Being related to one of the NFL's biggest stars could also appeal to WWE chairman Vince McMahon, who loves to find any excuse to bring in outside celebrities for big buzzworthy moments.