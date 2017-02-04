Super Bowl 2017: Patriots vs. Falcons Kickoff Time and Live Stream Features

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Super Bowl 51 features a perennial contender, the New England Patriots, and a newcomer attempting to conquer territory on the big stage, the Atlanta Falcons.

Conventional wisdom would lead you to believe the better defense should win the football game. In which case, the Patriots should take the victory in landslide fashion as the stingiest defense in points allowed compared to the Falcons, who list in the bottom third in the category.

However, New England will take the field against the highest-scoring offense in the league, which features a quarterback who hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 13. We’re not calling these Falcons red-hot because of their jersey choice for the Super Bowl. Atlanta steps onto the big stage with enough weapons to go score for score with quarterback Tom Brady and company.

Super Bowl 51 Info

When: Sunday, Feb. 5

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

What’s At Stake?

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Besides hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and calling themselves Super Bowl champs, both teams have legacies to cement or past shortcomings to break through on Sunday.

Brady could surpass Hall of Fame quarterbacks Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw in Super Bowl wins with his fifth ring. Bart Starr won four NFL Championship titles before winning his first official Super Bowl in 1967.

Sunday’s victory would force detractors to honestly contemplate whether they’ve watched the best quarterback of all time in Brady, despite two Super Bowl losses to the New York Giants and the stigma connected to Spygate and Deflategate.

The Falcons hope to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. After taking a backseat as a second-tier quarterback, Ryan could propel his perception in the hierarchy. Celebrated passers such as Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees and Eli Manning carry more prestige due to their successes in the big game.

Ryan, who’s a candidate to win MVP on Saturday during the NFL Honors ceremony, has an opportunity to add cachet and respect to his name.

If Atlanta succeeds, we could see a shift in how teams build a Super Bowl contender. Until recently, the Falcons defense allowed ample yards and surrendered points without much resistance. With the ability to win shootouts, the offense carried this team to an NFC South division title and the postseason finale.

Other than pass-rusher Vic Beasley, who stands out within the Falcons defense? Rookie safety Keanu Neal likely ranks second due to frequent comparisons to Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor. At 36, playing limited snaps as a rotational pass-rusher, Dwight Freeney became an afterthought on this roster.

Will we begin to see more front offices build an offensive juggernaut and place less emphasis on methodically building a dominant defense from the defensive line to the secondary?

Predictions

Fan bases connected to the teams involved, hardcore NFL fans and casual sports enthusiasts all have opinions on the outcome. Sports Illustrated caught up with a few players for their predictions:

For the most part, the Patriots still hold the utmost respect around the league. When you speak about New England, cerebral head coach Bill Belichick and his lead henchman Brady automatically come to mind. Regardless of the supporting cast, everyone else just falls in line.

FS1’s most popular talking heads went 2-1 in favor of the Patriots with Shannon Sharpe choosing the underdog:

Colin Cowherd brought up some valid points about Ryan’s productivity dipping slightly when playing away from the Georgia Dome. Skip Bayless highlighted personal motivation as the fuel to Brady’s fire after sitting out four games due to Deflategate.

As Sharpe pointed out, the Falcons have yet to turn the ball over in the postseason. Despite the Patriots' No. 1 defense in points allowed, without consistent pressure up front, it’s a tough task to slow down the best offense in the league. Furthermore, as the points pile up, the edge goes to the Falcons—a team built to win a shootout.