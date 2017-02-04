Super Bowl National Anthem 2017: Updated Odds for Luke Bryan's Rendition

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Before the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons take Houston’s NRG Stadium for Super Bowl 51 this Sunday, country singer Luke Bryan will handle national anthem duty.

Like everything else surrounding the big game, there’s money on the line.

According to Rob Trites of OddsShark, Bryan’s “Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2012 MLB All-Star Game clocked 2:03. Given that the Super Bowl towers over the midsummer classic in worldwide reach, it makes sense OddsShark has Sunday's over/under at 2:09.

The 40-year-old “Play It Again” singer is aware of the buzz surrounding the duration of his performance.

“Yes, I’ve had friends, family, people that I don’t even know walking down the street [mention it],” Bryan told reporters at his Super Bowl press conference on Thursday, via NESN. “I had a buddy of mine call me other day, like ‘Hey, man. Are you going long?’ And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He goes, ‘Just say long. That’s all I need to know.’”

Bryan said he’s just going solo—no band, no orchestra and no back-up singers. Just himself:

I’m kind of gonna walk out there and follow my heart and follow the vibe of the room. So there’s no telling how long it may go. I may go out there and go ‘I’m about to pass out, I need to get this thing over quick.’ Or I may go out there and really, really feel good in the moment and try to milk it a little bit.

Lady Gaga, who is headlining the halftime show, sang the national anthem before the Denver Broncos beat up on the Carolina Panthers last year. Bryan said he looked at her performance, and others’, for inspiration:

Through this process, I’ve gone back through the years and watched how people approached the anthem, just tried to figure out in my mind how I wanted to approach it. I think it’s just about—you know, last year [Lady Gaga] put her stamp on it, which was amazing. It’s a big moment for me. I’m excited to go out there and put my stamp on it.

For context, OddsShark provided a list of past Super Bowl anthem times. Only two of the previous 10 have gone north of 2:09:

Super Bowl Performer Time Super Bowl 40 Aaron Neville & Aretha Franklin 2:08 Super Bowl 41 Billy Joel 1:30 Super Bowl 42 Jordin Sparks 1:54 Super Bowl 43 Jennifer Hudson 2:10 Super Bowl 44 Carrie Underwood 1:47 Super Bowl 45 Christina Aguilera 1:54 Super Bowl 46 Kelly Clarkson 1:34 Super Bowl 47 Alicia Keys 2:35 Super Bowl 48 Renee Fleming 1:54 Super Bowl 49 Idina Menzel 2:04 Super Bowl 50 Lady Gaga 2:09 OddsShark

Song length isn’t the only prop bet pertaining to Bryan. Let’s look at a few more.

More prop bets

Will Luke Bryan forget or omit a word from the national anthem?

Option Odds Yes +400 No -700 OddsShark

This might seem silly at first. After all, everyone knows the anthem, right?

Christina Aguilera, friends:

It can happen.

Will Luke Bryan be wearing a hat before singing the national anthem?

Option Odds Yes +150 No -200 OddsShark

Despite being a country singer from Georgia—so, yeah, he’s rooting for the Falcons—Bryan is more of a baseball cap kind of guy. He doesn’t seem big on cowboy hats.

Bryan didn’t wear a cap at the 2012 MLB All-Star Game, and it’d be surprising if he rocked one on Sunday.

What will Luke Bryan be wearing when he starts singing the national anthem?

Option Odds Blue jeans -250 Any other pants or shorts +170 OddsShark

According to AccuWeather, the Houston forecast is looking like 76 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain. Shorts weather? Maybe...if you're feeling lucky.