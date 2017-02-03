Joey Bosa Comments on Anthony Lynn Replacing Mike McCoy as Chargers HC

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is looking ahead to a different-looking sophomore campaign in a new city with a new head coach after the team hired Anthony Lynn to replace the fired Mike McCoy.

On Friday, Bosa didn't mince words when speaking to ESPN about his lone season playing for McCoy in San Diego, via Marty Caswell of Mighty 1090 AM: "We needed strong head coach to come in & make players take accountability for what they do, which there wasn’t enough of last year. I feel like if we had a coach, nothing against Mike McCoy, I just don’t think he had the voice to really get s--t."

After a contract dispute and injuries held him out for the first four games of the season, Bosa hit the ground running in 2016, immediately making an impact on the Chargers defensive line.

In 12 games, the Ohio State product led all rookies with 10.5 sacks on his way to being named the 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year from the Pro Football Writers of America.

He is also in the running for the league's Rookie of the Year, which will be awarded during Saturday's NFL Honors from Houston, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Bosa's season, though, was just one of a few positives that managed to come out of San Diego in 2016. The Chargers stumbled to a 5-11 record and their second straight losing season, prompting McCoy's termination.

Bosa's comments on his former head coach represent a change of tune compared to others within the organization like quarterback Philip Rivers, who spoke with ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams:

Shoot, I thought Mike gave us a chance each and every week over the last four years. He was consistent, and guys played hard for him. And we just didn't win enough games, especially in the last couple years... That's the reality of this league we're in. Shoot, Mike's still a young coach that's got a lot of years left in this league and will continue to be a heck of a coach.

But Lynn's hiring is being regarded as a positive move for the franchise. NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal ranked Lynn's acquisition as the best among all NFL coaching hires during the offseason.

A lot of it had to do with his ability to retain Ken Whisenhunt as his offensive coordinator while bringing in former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley as his defensive coordinator.

If Lynn and his staff can get the Chargers to play at a higher level, then Bosa could end up competing for a contender in Los Angeles.