DeMarcus Ware: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Broncos LB's Future

After missing six games in 2016 due to injuries, Denver Broncos pass-rusher DeMarcus Ware expressed his desire to continue playing in 2017 on Friday.

Ware is set to become a free agent on March 9, but he told ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold that new Broncos head coach Vance Joseph indicated the team would like to have him back.

Ware fractured his forearm early in the 2016 campaign and later underwent back surgery prior to Week 17. With those ailments behind him, he told Legwold he feels "like a new man."

The 34-year-old veteran said the following regarding his desire to continue competing: "I definitely want to play. I've got a lot of passion. I'm always chasing that ring. People say if you get four sacks you pass this guy, or if you get five sacks you pass that guy—four-this, five-that. But my biggest thing is always I want a ring while I'm sacking the heck out of the quarterback."

Ware also made it clear Denver is the team he would like to play for in 2017 if given the choice: "I talked to Vance and he said I'm part of the equation. Hopefully I come back there, and I want to, but it's also about the man who writes the checks and that's [team executive John] Elway. But I'm ready, I'm passionate and I want to lead that defense."

NFL All-Time Sack List Rank Player Sacks 1 Bruce Smith 200 2 Reggie White 198 3 Kevin Greene 160 4 Chris Doleman 150.5 5 Julius Peppers 143.5 6 Michael Strahan 141.5 7 Jason Taylor 139.5 8 DeMarcus Ware 138.5 NFL.com

The longtime Dallas Cowboys linebacker finished last season with a career-low four sacks after registering 7.5 in 11 regular-season games during the 2015 campaign.

Ware also racked up 3.5 sacks in three playoff games en route to the Broncos winning Super Bowl 50.

The former Troy standout has reached two Pro Bowls in three seasons with the Broncos and has been named to the game on nine occasions during his 12-year career.

Ware is an ideal complement to Von Miller when healthy, but he has missed 14 games over the past four seasons after missing none over the first eight years of his career.

The Broncos still have to figure out their quarterback situation and may need additional cap relief to address that position, but if Denver can bring back Ware at a discounted price, he still has the ability to be a key contributor.