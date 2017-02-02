NBA Skills Challenge 2017: Complete Participant List, Comments and Reaction

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Joel Embiid wasn't selected to play in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, but he might wind up stealing the weekend anyway.

The NBA named the Philadelphia 76ers center among the eight players who will be participating in the Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday:

Embiid will be joined by Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis and New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis among the big men. Washington Wizards guard John Wall, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Utah Jazz swingman Gordon Hayward and Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas comprise the so-called "smalls."

The reaction mainly centered on Embiid, however, as he's become the darling of Basketball Twitter this season:

Embiid will be the second Sixers player to participate in the Skills Challenge, joining Jrue Holiday (2013). Michael Carter-Williams was selected but did not participate in 2015 because of a foot injury. He will also participate in the Rising Stars Challenge.

The 7-footer is averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per contest in 31 games this season. He's injected life into a moribund Sixers franchise, flashing brilliant two-way skills that nearly made him an All-Star in his first NBA season. Embiid has led fast breaks, broken down defenders off the dribble and knocked down three-pointers—all skills he'll need if he wants to come out on top in the competition.

Last year's Skills Challenge winner, Karl-Anthony Towns, will not be defending his championship. The Minnesota Timberwolves big man defeated Thomas in the final during the first year the NBA pitted a group of big men against the smaller players.

Thomas is the only player to participate every year since the challenge went to a head-to-head tournament format in 2015. Big men will be grouped together on one side of the bracket and smalls in another, ensuring we'll see a head-to-head matchup between the groups.

None of this year's participants has ever won the competition.