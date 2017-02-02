Emmanuel Mudiay Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Nuggets PG

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets are reportedly in search of a potential point guard upgrade, which has led to Emmanuel Mudiay's name coming up in trade discussions.

Report: Suns Exploring Mudiay-for-Bledsoe Swap



According to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, sources indicated the Nuggets are interested in Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe, with the idea of a package consisting of Mudiay and multiple picks going the other way.

Despite that, Denver is in no hurry to trade Mudiay, and it is unknown if the Suns are keen on acquiring him.

The 20-year-old Mudiay is in the midst of his second NBA season, and his numbers have regressed.

He is averaging 12.1 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game after registering 12.8 points, 5.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest as a rookie.

Mudiay's shot selection and efficiency have gotten slightly better, but he still has a long way to go in that regard with a field-goal percentage of 37.4 percent.

Denver selected Mudiay with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft after he spent a year in China rather than playing college basketball. There were major question marks surrounding his shooting ability, and he has yet to solve those issues through one-and-a-half seasons in the NBA.

The Nuggets' reported interest in Bledsoe is understandable since he is putting up 21.6 points per game this season, is in his prime at 27 years of age and still has two years remaining on his contract.

Denver isn't having a great season by any means with a 21-27 record, but that leaves it in a virtual tie for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Swapping Mudiay for Bledsoe would be a major upgrade from a scoring perspective, and it could be precisely the type of move the Nuggets need to return to the postseason.