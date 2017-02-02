    NBADownload App

    Emmanuel Mudiay Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Nuggets PG

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 19: Emmanuel Mudiay #0 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball during a game against the San Antonio Spurs on January 19, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photos by Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Mark Sobhani/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2017

    The Denver Nuggets are reportedly in search of a potential point guard upgrade, which has led to Emmanuel Mudiay's name coming up in trade discussions.

    Continue for updates.

     

    Report: Suns Exploring Mudiay-for-Bledsoe Swap

    Thursday, Feb. 2

    According to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, sources indicated the Nuggets are interested in Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe, with the idea of a package consisting of Mudiay and multiple picks going the other way.

    Despite that, Denver is in no hurry to trade Mudiay, and it is unknown if the Suns are keen on acquiring him.

    The 20-year-old Mudiay is in the midst of his second NBA season, and his numbers have regressed.

    He is averaging 12.1 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game after registering 12.8 points, 5.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest as a rookie.

    Mudiay's shot selection and efficiency have gotten slightly better, but he still has a long way to go in that regard with a field-goal percentage of 37.4 percent.

    Denver selected Mudiay with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft after he spent a year in China rather than playing college basketball. There were major question marks surrounding his shooting ability, and he has yet to solve those issues through one-and-a-half seasons in the NBA.

    The Nuggets' reported interest in Bledsoe is understandable since he is putting up 21.6 points per game this season, is in his prime at 27 years of age and still has two years remaining on his contract.

    Denver isn't having a great season by any means with a 21-27 record, but that leaves it in a virtual tie for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

    Swapping Mudiay for Bledsoe would be a major upgrade from a scoring perspective, and it could be precisely the type of move the Nuggets need to return to the postseason.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 