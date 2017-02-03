World Series Odds 2017: Breaking Down Each Teams Chances Before Spring Training

1 of 31

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

We're just a few short weeks from the start of MLB spring training, so naturally, it's time to start making World Series predictions.

The old expression that "hope springs eternal" is never more evident than when spring training begins and all 30 MLB fan bases have at least some semblance of hope and excitement for the season ahead.

For a good chunk of the league, those hopes are about to be dashed.

Apologies in advance.

Ahead, we've taken a crack at predicting the World Series odds for all 30 teams.

Last year's record and what teams have done to rework their respective rosters this offseason were the biggest factors in determining everyone's odds.

Teams are ordered from worst odds to best odds, with teams sharing the same odds listed alphabetically.

Note: For the sake of comparison, we've also provided the latest Vegas odds for each team, courtesy of OddsShark.com.