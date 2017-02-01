Rodney Hood Injury: Updates on Jazz SG's Knee and Return

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks after he suffered a hyperextended right knee, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated.

Another Knee Injury for Hood

Wednesday, Feb. 1

This is another setback for Hood, who suffered a bone bruise in his knee earlier in the season.

The former first-round pick appeared in just 50 games as a rookie in 2014-15, but he was durable last season, appearing in 79 contests. Hood averaged 14.5 points per game in his second NBA season and has posted similar numbers in 2016-17, coming into Wednesday's game with 13.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest behind 42.1 percent shooting from the field.

The 6'8" swingman presents a matchup problem for opposing defenses because of his ability to shoot from deep (36.5 percent from three-point range) and score in the lane if defenders close in on him. He entered play Wednesday third on the team in scoring.

Utah can turn to Joe Ingles and Joe Johnson on the wing if Hood misses more time, and it still has Gordon Hayward to carry the scoring load.

Still, the Jazz are in the middle of the postseason race as the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, and Hood's presence in the rotation is one reason why. They could use him back and healthy before the stretch run as a solid scoring option when opposing defenses focus on Hayward.