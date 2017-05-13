4-Star SF Prospect Jordan Tucker Commits to Duke over Syracuse

Kelly Kline/Getty Images

The Duke men's basketball program has added to its 2017 class with the addition of 4-star wing Jordan Tucker.

Tucker announced his pledge to the Blue Devils on Twitter:

Tucker is considered the No. 16 small forward and No. 78 player overall in the country by Scout.com, although his upside should put him much higher on the list.

The 6'7" player is a smooth scorer with a wide offensive skill set that will immediately translate to the next level. He has deep range beyond the three-point line while also having the handle and agility necessary to attack the paint. He doesn't have elite athleticism, but he is bouncy enough to finish at the rim against quality defenders.

With his ability to create his own shot, it wouldn't be surprising to see him quickly become a go-to option at the next level. If he can continue to develop guard skills, he could be even more valuable.

Meanwhile, there are still areas for him to improve. the 205-pound Tucker could stand to add more muscle, which would help him tremendously on both ends of the court, especially in the paint. It also remains to be seen if he can develop into a quality defender.

Still, this is an impact player who should see meaningful minutes as a freshman and could be a star by the end of his career.

While Duke has quality players set to return for next season, including Marques Bolden and Grayson Allen, Tucker should have little problem finding a role for himself.

The Blue Devils have to replace standouts like Jayson Tatum, Luke Kennard and Harry Giles. so head coach Mike Krzyzewski has his recruiting work cut out for him. They are ranked fifth in the 2017 recruiting standings after landing Tucker, per Scout.com.

Teams always need scorers, especially ones who can get points from anywhere on the court. If he lives up to expectations, the Blue Devils figure to be very good in the ACC once again.