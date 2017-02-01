Roger Goodell Super Bowl 51 Press Conference: Top Takeaways, Comments, Reaction

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held his Super Bowl 51 press conference Wednesday afternoon, touching on a number of topics, including his relationship with owner Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots and a possible relocation of the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas.

"We haven't made a determination about Las Vegas as an NFL market," Goodell noted, per Mark Maske of the Washington Post. "That's part of the relocation process."

The question came on the heels of both casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and Goldman Sachs' pulling out of the stadium deal with the city of Las Vegas this week, per Des Bieler of the Washington Post. Adelson was prepared to donate $650 million to the stadium project before removing himself from the deal Monday. Goldman Sachs was the contingency plan, according to Bieler, and it was expected to make a similar contribution until Tuesday.

Goodell also noted he couldn't envision a casino company as a team or stadium owner, per Nancy Armour of USA Today, perhaps offering insight into why the deal with Adelson fell apart.

Now, Oakland's move to Las Vegas appears to be on shaky ground, though Goodell didn't dismiss the possibility of the relocation altogether, per Louis Weiner of CBS 8 in San Diego:

As for the Chargers' move from San Diego to Los Angeles, Goodell made the following comments, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports:

Not surprisingly, the conversation turned toward Goodell's relationship with the Patriots and the handling of the Deflategate scandal. He denied avoiding appearing at Patriots games, per Armour, saying if he was invited to Foxborough, Massachusetts, he would attend.

Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald didn't buy that explanation, however:

As for Deflategate, Goodell remained steadfast.