Ronda Rousey's Future with UFC Commented on by Dana White on 'UFC Unfiltered'

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Following consecutive decisive losses, UFC President Dana White believes Ronda Rousey may never again step foot inside the Octagon.

On the latest episode of UFC.com's UFC Unfiltered (h/t Dann Stupp of MMAjunkie), White expressed his feeling that Rousey is leaning toward retirement: "In the conversation I had with her, if I had to say right here right now—again I don't like saying right here right now because it's up to her—but I would't say she fights again. I think she's probably done. ... She's going to ride off into the sunset and start living her life outside of fighting."

White added that losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes may have made Rousey realize there is more to life than fighting: "She's so competitive that her career and record meant everything to her. And then once she lost, she started to say to herself, 'What the [expletive] am I doing? This is my whole life. This is it? I want to experience and start doing other things.' And I think that's what she started to do, and she's got a lot of money. She's never going to need money again."

The 29-year-old was a perfect 12-0 before losing the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship to Holm via a second-round knockout at UFC 193 in 2015.

She returned in December 2016 after taking more than a year away from the sport, but the result was no better, as Nunes knocked her out in just 48 seconds at UFC 207.

Rousey has remained out of the spotlight since her latest loss aside from a statement provided to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne:

I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones. Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me.

Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes—even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly—it doesn't work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women's division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda.

I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding.

The former Olympic bronze medalist in judo put women's mixed martial arts on the map, but the aura of invincibility that made her one of UFC's top draws is gone.

Rousey enjoyed success outside the Octagon as an author and actor during her one-year absence, and there should be plenty more outside opportunities for her to pursue should she decide to step away from MMA for good.