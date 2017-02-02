Alabama Football Recruiting: Meet the Crimson Tide’s 2017 Class

1 of 31

Alabama head coach Nick Saban added another stellar group of players during national signing day on Wednesday. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s gotten to the point that it’s more of a surprise when the University of Alabama football program doesn’t finish No. 1 in recruiting than when it does.

With Wednesday’s national signing day putting the lid on other recruiting season, Alabama is back in familiar territory as all of the major recruiting services had the Crimson Tide atop their team rankings—again.

It’s a monster class, maybe the best head coach Nick Saban’s ever put together.

“We don't look at it like that,” Saban said when asked if another No. 1 class helps continue the program’s recruiting momentum.

“I don't know how we're rated. I don't know how many of these guys, where they were rated, how many stars they had. I don't know anything about that. We kind of evaluate the players like we’re going to draft them.”

By that standard, with the NFL featuring 32 teams and using Scout.com’s rankings as a draft list, Alabama added the equivalent of five first-round draft selections, including the No. 1 player overall, five second-round players and five third-round talents.

Imagine what an organization like the New England Patriots could do with that, or the possibilities in a fantasy league.

Officially, Alabama signed 14 players in addition to the 12 early-enrollees already on campus, with some more ready to arrive later this month in time for spring practices.

Three more players are poised to be added to the roster down the road and count toward the next signing class if an opening doesn’t occur, and one will be heading to a junior college to qualify academically.

Here’s a closer look at Alabama’s recruiting class of 2017.