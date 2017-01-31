Super Bowl Odds 2017: Money Line, Over/Under, Latest Patriots vs. Falcons Spread

Elsa/Getty Images

Paul Kasabian Correspondent I

Super Bowl Sunday can't come soon enough for fans (and probably the media too), as the No. 1 news story reported on Tuesday is that Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan lost his playbook for 30 minutes.

The big game seems like weeks instead of days away.

Until then, let's take a look at the latest odds (via OddsShark), with some takes on the Patriots' and Falcons' best paths to victory, as well as a prediction.

Game Details

When: Sunday, February 5, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Television: Fox

Over/Under: 58.5

Spread: New England (-3)

Money Line (Straight-up): New England (-157) and Atlanta (+137)

The Patriots' Best Path To Victory

Sometimes, a football team's best defense is a good ball-control offense.

That may be the Patriots' best chance at stopping the nearly infallible Falcons offense, which scored 540 points in the regular season.

New England is certainly capable of pulling that off behind running backs LeGarrette Blount, Dion Lewis and James White, especially considering that the Falcons run defense gave up 4.5 yards per carry and a league-worst 53.5 receiving yards to running backs (latter stat per Football Outsiders).

Blount rushed for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns during the regular season and wore out opposing defenses with 18-plus rushes per game.

Evan Silva of Rotoworld believes the Patriots can win behind Blount:

Otherwise, it will be interesting to see how much Lewis and White are utilized, especially given the Falcons' issues stopping running backs through the air.

In just seven games last season, Lewis caught 36 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns. He hasn't lost a game in a Patriots uniform (16-0).

White has also had a few big games catching the football, including eight receptions for 47 yards and two scores against the Cincinnati Bengals this year.

Between those three players, the Pats should be able to utilize their run offense to perfection, whether it be giving the rock to Blount and letting him gain four or five yards at time or finding Lewis and White with short passes.

If that works, then the Patriots will be able to milk the clock and keep the Falcons offense off the field.

The Falcons' Best Path To Victory

Check out this stat line: 99 catches, 1,062 yards, seven touchdowns.

That sounds like something an elite slot receiver would put up in a season. In this case, however, it's the combined 2016 receiving stats (including postseason) for Falcons running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, who are causing a ruckus out of the backfield for opposing defenses.

Per Football Outsiders, the Patriots gave up 50.3 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs, which was the third-worst mark in the league.

It's a common refrain that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick likes to take away his opponent's strength (see here and here for just two stories of many referencing this).

The Falcons' strength is undoubtedly Julio Jones, who once caught 12 passes for 300 yards and a touchdown in a single game. It's certainly possible that the Patriots scheme specifically against Jones and try to limit his effectiveness.

Therefore, the next-best options are Freeman and Coleman, who are enjoying incredible seasons and are tough to bring down. Check out this stat from Pro Football Focus:

Like New England, Atlanta's best defense might be its offense, and it's conceivable that it also tries to limit the opportunities quarterback Tom Brady and the Pats have to score.

The Falcons can accomplish this by giving the ball to Freeman and Coleman early and often, either via the run or through short, high-percentage passes that will help drain the clock.

Prediction

Both New England and Atlanta have great offenses (Football Outsiders ranks them second and first, respectively) and special teams units (seventh and eighth), but the key is the defense.

As good as Atlanta's defense has been lately, the Patriots have been rock solid all season, allowing the fewest points in football (and only 13.3 points per game in their last nine contests).

That will be the difference in this game. Give the Patriots the win in a good one, 31-24.