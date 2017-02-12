    Cleveland CavaliersDownload App

    Kevin Love Injury: Updates on Cavaliers Star's Knee and Return

    CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 27: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers is seen against the Brooklyn Nets on January 27, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Liam Kyle/Getty Images
    February 12, 2017

    Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is suffering from left knee pain that will keep him out of the lineup. It is uncertain when he will return to action. 

    Continue for updates.

    Love Out vs. Timberwolves

    Sunday, Feb. 12

    The Cavaliers announced Love started having pain in his knee during Saturday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets. The announcement added that Love "experienced continued soreness and effusion postgame" and underwent an MRI on Sunday.

    Cleveland added Love will miss Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota and undergo further treatment.

    Love Will Be Major Part of Cavs' Repeat Efforts

    Love got off to a great start in 2016-17. Between October and December, he averaged 22.2 points and 10.9 rebounds a game. He also shot 45.5 percent from the field, including 41.1 percent from beyond the arc, according to Basketball-Reference.com.

    The four-time All-Star has cooled off since then, though. His scoring average has dropped to 20.0 points per game, and he's connecting on only 38.4 percent of his three-point attempts.

    Love's slow start to 2017 coincided with the Cavaliers' losing seven of their first 14 games to begin the new year.

    While Love was largely a passenger for the 2016 NBA Finals, Cleveland will need him to play a big role offensively should it reach that stage again. His performance decline and persistent back problems are both causes for concern.

    LeBron James will likely see more time at the 4 with Love out of action, while Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson may have to pick up more minutes off the bench to fill the gap Love's injury creates.

