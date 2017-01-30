Devonta Freeman Contract: Latest News, Rumors on Negotiations with Falcons

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Although Devonta Freeman has one more year remaining on his current deal with the Atlanta Falcons, the two-time Pro Bowl running back may begin examining his long-term future with the team this offseason.

Continue for updates.

Agent, GM Comment on Potential Extension

Monday, Jan. 30

Freeman's agent, Kristin Campbell, laid out what she expects the Falcons to do in order to keep her client in Atlanta.

"It's time for the Falcons to pay him like the elite back he is," Campbell said, per NFL Network's Michael Silver. "I expect them to make him a priority this offseason, as he's been an integral part of the dynamic offense that has gotten them to the Super Bowl."

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said he's open to negotiating an extension for Freeman: "We're extremely encouraged by Devonta, as a player and a person on this team. And people like Devonta are the guys we want to be here for a long time. As we will with a number of our players, we'll address [his contract situation] after the season."

Freeman is set to earn a $690,000 base salary in 2017 before hitting free agency, per Over the Cap. Based on the last two years, it's easy to see why the 24-year-old is looking for a significant pay raise.

According to Pro-Football-Reference.com's play index, no running back has accounted for more yards from scrimmage between 2015 and 2016 than Freeman, who has gained 3,175 combined yards during that span.

While there's no questioning Freeman's importance to the Falcons offense, it will be interesting to see how the team approaches his extension. Atlanta won't want to let Freeman's price tag soar with Tevin Coleman becoming a free agent after the 2018 season.

Coleman showed improvement in his second year while backing up Freeman. He ran for 520 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 31 passes for 421 yards and three scores. Pro Football Focus gave Coleman a 74.5 overall grade in 2016, which was slightly below Freeman's (77.0).

Considering how many talented running backs slip to later rounds of the NFL draft, the Falcons may be wary about committing big money to both Freeman and Coleman. Thus, it wouldn't be surprising to see Atlanta re-sign one and let the other walk.

In time, Atlanta may decide the more cost-effective option will be to jettison Freeman and retain Coleman (who is a year younger), despite Freeman being the more proven NFL running back.