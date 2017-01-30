    Orlando MagicDownload App

    Serge Ibaka Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Magic PF

    Orlando Magic forward Serge Ibaka (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Denver. The Nuggets won 125-112. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2017

    Less than a year after acquiring Serge Ibaka in a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Orlando Magic are reportedly trying to trade away the power forward.

    Magic Looking to Deal Ibaka

    Monday, Jan. 30

    Sean Deveney of Sporting News reported the "Magic have picked up their attempts to move Ibaka."

    Ibaka is averaging 14.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in his first season with Orlando.

    The 27-year-old spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Thunder, starting every game he played over the last five years.

    He began his career known for his defensive prowess, twice leading the league in blocks per game while earning NBA All-Defensive Team honors three times. However, he developed into an offensive force who can score inside or stretch the defense with outside shooting.

    During last season's playoffs, Ibaka was the third-leading scorer for an Oklahoma City team that went to the Western Conference Finals before losing in seven games.

    The Thunder then traded him to Orlando in the offseason for three players, a move the Magic apparently regret. Kevin Smith of RealGM noted the impact this will make on future moves:

    Orlando has struggled to a 19-30 record to start the season. With Ibaka set to be a free agent this summer, it makes sense to gain some value for the veteran before he leaves for nothing in the offseason.

