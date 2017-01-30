WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Full Match Card Predictions After Royal Rumble

1 of 7

Don't bemoan WWE's WrestleMania plans for The Miz, Baron Corbin and others just yet. The Royal Rumble hinted at what the marquee event will have in store, but little is firmly set. WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 will provide a chance to shuffle the SmackDown deck ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals.

AJ Styles' loss at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday left him without the WWE Championship in his hands for the first time since last September. He and four other challengers will look to make John Cena's 16th world title reign a short one.

On Feb. 12, The Phenomenal One will climb inside the ominous steel structure that gives the Elimination Chamber PPV its name.

Who else will battle on the SmackDown-exclusive show? Who will step up to the blue brand's champs?

The Royal Rumble provided several hints of what's to come. As did the latest happenings on SmackDown. Picking apart the current storylines and projecting their narrative arcs moving forward gives us a solid picture of what the Elimination Chamber card will look like.