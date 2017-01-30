    MMADownload App

    Conor McGregor Reveals He Will Not Have a Role on Game of Thrones

    NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: Conor McGregor of Ireland celebrates his KO victory over Eddie Alvarez of the United States in their lightweight championship bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2017

    UFC star Conor McGregor dispelled the rumors he would be appearing on Season 7 of Game of Thrones, saying in no uncertain terms during an interview on the Good Times Network variety channel he wouldn't have a cameo on the show, as James Hibberd of EW.com relayed Monday:

    That was everywhere and I've never even heard about it! I heard about it once after [a fight] … backstage in the dressing room. [UFC brass, including Dana White, were] in front of me and they were saying 'these [visitors] want you to be in Game of Thrones.' I'm banged up, my shin's in a heap, I've been kicking his knee's straight for 25 minutes, my leg's in bits, and he's trying to offer me a Game of Thrones role. And I'm saying, 'Listen, come at me with s--t I want to hear, I'm not trying to be in show business, I'm trying to be in the fight business. Come at me with a real number to fight again.' So that was the only time I ever heard the [words] Games of Thrones. And it went everywhere like months later! So I don't know where that came from. But I've never been in contact with nobody from Game of Thrones and now I'm starring in Game of f--king Thrones!

    More to follow.   

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 