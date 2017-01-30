Conor McGregor Reveals He Will Not Have a Role on Game of Thrones

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC star Conor McGregor dispelled the rumors he would be appearing on Season 7 of Game of Thrones, saying in no uncertain terms during an interview on the Good Times Network variety channel he wouldn't have a cameo on the show, as James Hibberd of EW.com relayed Monday:

That was everywhere and I've never even heard about it! I heard about it once after [a fight] … backstage in the dressing room. [UFC brass, including Dana White, were] in front of me and they were saying 'these [visitors] want you to be in Game of Thrones.' I'm banged up, my shin's in a heap, I've been kicking his knee's straight for 25 minutes, my leg's in bits, and he's trying to offer me a Game of Thrones role. And I'm saying, 'Listen, come at me with s--t I want to hear, I'm not trying to be in show business, I'm trying to be in the fight business. Come at me with a real number to fight again.' So that was the only time I ever heard the [words] Games of Thrones. And it went everywhere like months later! So I don't know where that came from. But I've never been in contact with nobody from Game of Thrones and now I'm starring in Game of f--king Thrones!

