WWE Raw: Potential Spoilers, Rumors, News and Preview for Jan. 30

Credit: WWE.com

Ryan Dilbert WWE Lead Writer

The 2017 Royal Rumble shook up the WWE landscape; Monday's Raw will feel the aftershocks.

The wrestlers who seized championship gold on Sunday's pay-per-view will have reason to gloat. Brock Lesnar's latest fall is sure to leave him hungry for destruction. Braun Strowman charging into the Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble promises to have significant consequences.

WWE will have no shortage of stories to expand on when Raw travels to Laredo, Texas.

What does WWE have planned for the post-Rumble show? What WrestleMania matches will the company look to build? Who will step emerge as contenders to all the new champs the red brand now boasts?

Backstage news, the Raw preview on WWE.com and analysis of what went down at the Royal Rumble helps answers those questions. The following is a full preview of January's last Raw before it airs on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

On Tap

Stephanie McMahon has promised to deal with Seth Rollins.

After The Architect invaded NXT TakeOver: San Antonio on Saturday in search of Triple H, the Raw commissioner announced at the Royal Rumble that he was banned from the Alamodome. She also noted that she would confront Rollins on Monday.

It looks as if the expected Rollins-Triple H feud is finally going to start rolling.

WWE has delayed and neglected this story for too long. Rollins has to be obsessed with revenge for Triple H betraying him and costing him the universal title on every Raw from now until WrestleMania. McMahon handing out a punishment on Raw will only serve to further infuriate Rollins.

News, Potential Spoilers

Raw is set to feature a seething beast.

Fresh off Goldberg embarrassing him at the Royal Rumble with a quick elimination, Lesnar will be in the building on Monday night. As Joseph Currier noted for Figure Four Online, "Lesnar is advertised. Bill Goldberg is not advertised for the show and as of right now is not booked on the show."

That likely means someone else will have to suffer Lesnar's wrath until the eventual collision with Goldberg.

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho, the universal and United States champs respectively, may show up to Laredo with new accessories. Per Dave Meltzer of Figure Four Online, "There are new WWE title belts being made by Orange County Choppers."

WWE could choose to wait until WrestleMania to unveil these as it did with the Raw Women's Championship last year. Fans should still be on the lookout for redesigned championships on the road to that marquee event, though.

Roman Reigns missed out an opportunity to capture Owens' title on Sunday, but he could have quite the consolation prize waiting for him. According to Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc), the current plan is for Roman Reigns to take on Undertaker at WrestleMania.

Reigns eliminated Undertaker from the Royal Rumble, which may be the first shot fired in a long feud. Look for potential signs of that potential rivalry on Monday night.

Roman Reigns stares down Undertaker after eliminating him from the Royal Rumble match. Credit: WWE.com

As for the cruiserweight division, it could be getting shafted moving forward.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats) that "there has been a doctrine in recent weeks to keep the cruiserweight matches on Raw much shorter." That's not surprising considering the hurried nature of recent bouts featuring Rich Swann and his peers.

Raw Streaks

Nia Jax bowled over Sasha Banks at the Royal Rumble PPV. That result shouldn't have come as a surprise. She has been tearing through her opposition of late.

Per CageMatch.net, Jax has won three matches in a row on Raw, and was victorious in four out of her last five bouts on the red brand.

It's clear WWE is looking to build her up at the moment, and that Banks will be one of the women she feasts on. Jax's roll is likely to continue on Monday's Raw, be it against The Boss or another enhancement talent.

Bo Dallas, on the other hand, has seen his mini-push end abruptly.

As seen on his CageMatch.net profile, Dallas hasn't wrestled on Raw since Dec. 26. He has since missed four consecutive editions of Raw. He's bound to extend that streak with WWE so busy with a multitude of angles coming out of the Royal Rumble.

Royal Rumble Fallout

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have reason to celebrate thanks to capturing the Raw Tag Team Championship during the PPV pre-show.

The win didn't come without controversy, though. Sheamus blasted one of the referees working the match, which should have earned him a disqualification. And Anderson had a tight grip on Cesaro's tights during the winning pinfall.

But the former champs may not be unified enough to strike back.

Sheamus tried to oust Cesaro from the Royal Rumble match, and the two bickered afterward. The Raw preview on WWE.com hinted a possible split between the two: "Will The Celtic Warrior and The Swiss Superman retaliate or, following their post-elimination argument during the Royal Rumble match, is their alliance finished?"

Neville won gold on Sunday, too. He bested Swann to claim the Cruiserweight Championship.

The self-proclaimed king of the cruiserweight is sure to get some airtime on Monday. This is a good opportunity to let him erupt, blasting fans for not believing in him.

And WWE would be wise to have the entire cruiserweight division start the chase toward Neville's prize, with a No. 1 contender's tournament.

Bayley was unable to dethrone Charlotte Flair at the PPV. The challenger proved gutsy in a hard-hitting battle, but ultimately fell to The Queen.

It would seem inevitable that Bayley would still be first in line for next crack at the Raw Women's Championship, but the WWE.com preview hinted at the possibility of someone else stepping up: "Who will be next to challenge her rule at the top of the Raw Women's division?"

Perhaps WWE will look to have Bayley climb her way back up the ladder. There's plenty of drama to tap into should the babyface have to go on a tear to earn her next title match.

Monday's Raw should also shed some light on one of the Royal Rumble's most mysterious happenings. Strowman stormed into the Universal Championship match on Sunday to attack Reigns. But why?

Was this simply retaliation for Reigns spearing him weeks away, or did Owens make some sort of deal with the monstrous man? The WWE.com Raw preview stated, "Hopefully, the WWE Universe will learn the truth behind the behemoth's actions tonight."

Here's hoping WWE doesn't wait months upon months to fill in its audience on Strowman's mindset as it did when Triple H attacked Seth Rollins last August.