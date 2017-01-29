    NBADownload App

    TJ McConnell Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding 76ers PG

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 24: T.J. McConnell #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Clippers 121-110. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
    January 30, 2017

    The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly approached the Philadelphia 76ers in hopes of adding T.J. McConnell as a backup point guard, but the 76ers turned down a potential trade, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Sunday.

    McConnell Comments on Rumors

    Sunday, Jan. 29

    Pompey noted the Cavaliers asked the 76ers about the potential trade "several weeks ago," and McConnell addressed the rumors Sunday: "The best thing for me is to just not pay any attention to it. If you go looking for it, you are going to find it. And if you don't, it won't find you."

    Pompey said the trade would have sent Jordan McRae—whom the team drafted in 2014—back to Philadelphia. The 76ers waived McRae in 2015 after he played for Melbourne United in Australia in 2014-15.

    McConnell was averaging 5.4 points, 5.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game coming into play Sunday. While his numbers don't jump off the page, Tom Dougherty of CSNPhilly.com noted the point guard "has played a key role in the Sixers' turnaround over the last month."

    Philadelphia was 10-4 in its last 14 games before Sunday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. What's more, McConnell took a 10-4 record as the starting point guard into the game.

    The Arizona product would fill a need for the Cavaliers.

    According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com, LeBron James has asked for a backup point guard or playmaker to be added to the roster, calling Cleveland "a top-heavy team" that's "not better than last year from a personnel standpoint."

    Pompey reported Cleveland wanted McConnell to play the role Matthew Dellavedova—who signed with the Milwaukee Bucks as a free agentfilled during Cleveland's title run last season.

    McConnell would have taken some of the load off the shoulders of James and Kyrie Irving. Coming into play Sunday, James was averaging 37.6 minutes per game in his 14th season. Irving was averaging 35.2 minutes per contest after averaging 31.5 last season.

    Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reported there's been tension between James and the front office over Cleveland's payroll, though the Cavaliers have spent more than any other NBA team over the last three years.

    Pompey pointed out McConnell has a team-friendly contract that would have solved the backup point guard issue without putting much of an additional burden on the team's wallet. According to Pompey, McConnell is making $874,636 this season, while Philadelphia has team options for just more than $1 million in each of the next two campaigns.

