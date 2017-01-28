    Oklahoma City ThunderDownload App

    Enes Kanter Apologizes to Thunder After Fracturing Forearm by Punching a Chair

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 13: Enes Kanter #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts to being fouled by the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter of the game on January 13, 2017 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
    Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2017

    Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter hurt himself and his team in a moment of frustration.

    The 24-year-old fractured his forearm while punching a chair during Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks and could miss two months because of the injury, per Royce Young of ESPN.com.

    On Saturday, Kanter recognized the damage he caused.

    "Of course, it's like a really sad thing because like, I mean because you're letting your teammates down when you make a mistake like that," Kanter said, per Young. "I mean your coaches down and stuff. But the only thing you can do is just, you know, you learn from it. The one thing you know I wish we could go back [in] time and then I could take it back. But mistake happens, and we just got to learn from it and control your emotions."

    Kanter is averaging 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, both of which rank third on the team.

    The center also explained what was going through his head at the time of the incident.

    I turned the ball over a few times and then I felt like really bad, and I was thinking, 'Oh man, I'm letting my team down. 'And then I came to bench. I was frustrated because I felt like I was letting everybody down, and I was pretty frustrated and I hit my arm.

    In just nine minutes against the Mavericks, Kanter had three turnovers and two personal fouls. He also missed two of his four free-throw attempts.

    Hopefully, the fiasco serves as a lesson for not only Kanter but also anyone else who considers overreacting to poor play.

    Steven Adams will likely have to shoulder a heavier load with Kanter out, while Joffrey Lauvergne should also have a bigger role off the bench.

