    MMA Fighter Roshaun Jones Arrested: Latest Details, Mugshot, Reaction

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2017

    Professional MMA fighter Roshaun Jones was arrested Friday on suspicion of killing two people at an Oklahoma laundromat.

    According to TMZ, two people were shot and killed in the incident, which is believed to be a botched robbery.

    Breaking911 provided a look at Jones' mugshot, via TMZ:

    The 33-year-old Jones has a 2-6 career record and last fought Jeremiah Castillo in a losing effort in November.  

    Jones' most notable bout was a first-round defeat to Klayton Mai as part of Bellator 146 in November 2015.

    According to KFOR.com, the incident occurred on Jan. 23, and surveillance footage led police to arrest the Oklahoma City native, although the investigation is still ongoing. 

