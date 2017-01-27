Teddy Bridgewater Injury: Updates on Vikings QB's Recovery from Knee Surgery
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly expected to miss the entire 2017 season as he continues to recover from knee surgery in September.
Latest on Bridgewater's Playing Status
Friday, Jan. 27
Bleacher Report's Jason Cole provided the latest details on Bridgewater's status Friday, including an updated timetable that wouldn't see the QB back to full strength until March 2018:
However, Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported nothing has changed surrounding Bridgewater's recovery, although there is still no timeline from the team for his return.
The information falls in line with the Vikings' initial fears about the major injury potentially costing their franchise quarterback two full seasons.
Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported following the surgery the organization was uncertain about his return due to the "gruesome" nature of the setback:
FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX
#Vikings are unsure of Teddy Bridgewater's return. @jayglazer explains. https://t.co/hNrrcYQUIV9/11/2016, 4:18:07 PM
Minnesota acquired veteran Sam Bradford via trade from the Philadelphia Eagles to fill the void before the regular season started. General manager Rick Spielman told Peter King of The MMQB one of the reasons they targeted the Oklahoma product was the fact he's under contract through 2017.
"What really was significant for us was the second year of the contract with Sam," he said. "No one knows how long it's going to take Teddy to recover. I had one other thing going with another team on Friday, but we liked Sam a lot."
Meanwhile, Bridgewater didn't shed any light on his comeback efforts after winning the Ed Block Courage Award in late December. Mark Craig of the Star Tribune noted the 2015 Pro Bowl selection did put a positive spin on the entire experience, though.
"It's an honor to win this award, especially as my teammates made the selection," Bridgewater said. "2016 has been amazing for me. Everyone looks at an injury as a negative. It has helped me spiritually and mentally even with me already being an extremely positive person."
He added: "My injury was a new challenge, and I love challenges. With the help of many people we have attacked this challenge head on and expect great success in the future. A special thanks to the Vikings training staff and all those that support me along my journey."
The Vikings actually got off to a terrific start without him. They entered their bye week at 5-0 with the look of a potential Super Bowl contender. Alas, a long list of injuries eventually caught up with them.
Along with Bridgewater, the team was forced to place cornerback Mackensie Alexander, defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd and offensive tackles Matt Kalil, Jake Long and Andre Smith on injured reserve. The end result was an 8-8 campaign.
Bradford provided exactly what you'd expect based on his track record. He led the league in completion percentage (71.6) and put up a rock-solid 99.3 passer rating. But his 7.0 yards per attempt ranked 19th as the team failed to make many big plays through the air.
If Bridgewater does miss all of the 2017 campaign, it will be more of the same for Minnesota. The team will be forced to lean heavily on its ground game and defense with Bradford and the aerial attack playing a complementary role in a potential push for the playoffs.
