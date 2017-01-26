    NBADownload App

    Nikola Jokic Injury: Updates on Nuggets Star's Hip and Return

    DENVER, CO - JANUARY 26: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on January 26, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2017

    Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic suffered a hip injury during Thursday night's 127-120 win over the Phoenix Suns, according to the Denver Post's Chris Dempsey.

    Jokic Diagnosed with Left Hip Strain

    Thursday, Jan. 26

    Jokic left the game in the fourth quarter, when he appeared to suffer a non-contact injury to his left hip while guarding a Devin Booker drive:

    According to Nuggets PR on Twitter, Jokic was officially diagnosed with a left hip strain after X-rays came back negative. However, he is scheduled for an MRI on Friday. 

    Jokic has been a revelation for the Nuggets to this point in the season, and he's emerged as one of the league's most improved players in all areas. 

    Forty-one appearances into the 2016-17 season, Jokic is averaging 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 59.4 percent from the field. As a point of reference, the only players averaging at least 15 points, eight boards and 3.5 dimes this season are Jokic, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMarcus Cousins, Paul Millsap and Blake Griffin

    Among that group, only Jokic, Giannis and Durant are meeting those statistical benchmarks while also shooting 50 percent from the field. 

    Needless to say, no other player on Denver's roster is capable of replicating those do-it-all figures. But if Jokic does miss extended action, Jusuf Nurkic will have to do his best to hold down the fort at center and offer the Nuggets stability in the middle. 

