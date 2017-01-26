Nikola Jokic Injury: Updates on Nuggets Star's Hip and Return

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic suffered a hip injury during Thursday night's 127-120 win over the Phoenix Suns, according to the Denver Post's Chris Dempsey.

Continue for updates.

Jokic Diagnosed with Left Hip Strain

Thursday, Jan. 26

Jokic left the game in the fourth quarter, when he appeared to suffer a non-contact injury to his left hip while guarding a Devin Booker drive:

According to Nuggets PR on Twitter, Jokic was officially diagnosed with a left hip strain after X-rays came back negative. However, he is scheduled for an MRI on Friday.

Jokic has been a revelation for the Nuggets to this point in the season, and he's emerged as one of the league's most improved players in all areas.

Forty-one appearances into the 2016-17 season, Jokic is averaging 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 59.4 percent from the field. As a point of reference, the only players averaging at least 15 points, eight boards and 3.5 dimes this season are Jokic, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMarcus Cousins, Paul Millsap and Blake Griffin.

Among that group, only Jokic, Giannis and Durant are meeting those statistical benchmarks while also shooting 50 percent from the field.

Needless to say, no other player on Denver's roster is capable of replicating those do-it-all figures. But if Jokic does miss extended action, Jusuf Nurkic will have to do his best to hold down the fort at center and offer the Nuggets stability in the middle.