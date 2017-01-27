Pro Bowl 2017: TV Info, Injury Updates, Game Time and More

Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

This is the first weekend since the 2016 NFL season began that we won't have meaningful football. This is, of course, because the league schedules a week off between conference championships and the most important game of the year.

Next Sunday is Super Bowl LI.

This doesn't mean football fans won't have a game to watch this weekend, though. Some of the NFL's best and brightest players will take the field this Sunday for the Pro Bowl. We'll be diving into the game here and addressing some of the latest storylines heading into the all-star exhibition.

2017 NFL Pro Bowl

What: AFC vs. NFC all-star exhibition

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

When: Sunday, January 29

Time: 8 p.m. ET

National TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Latest Buzz

Stafford Declined Due to Finger Injury



Everyone knows that the Pro Bowl now often features "stars" who aren't the best at their respective positions. For one thing, with the Pro Bowl being played before the Super Bowl, those participating in the big game won't be present.

Other players given the honor of Pro Bowler, however, decline the invitation to play for other reasons. Some are still recovering from the grueling NFL schedule, others want to avoid injury, while still others simply want nothing to do with a free trip to Orlando.

This is why we'll be seeing second-tier quarterbacks like Andy Dalton and Kirk Cousins on Sunday. These aren't bad quarterbacks by any means, but they weren't exactly all-stars in 2016, either.

One quarterback who arguably should have been named to the Pro Bowl to begin with is Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. Despite playing the latter part of the season with a finger injury, Stafford helped lead the Lions to the playoffs. He completed 65.3 percent of his passes, threw for 4,327 yards and tossed 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Oh yeah, and Stafford set a new NFL record with eight fourth-quarter comebacks in 2016.

Yet we won't be seeing Stafford in the Pro Bowl.

Stafford was reportedly invited to the game as a replacement. According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, however, Stafford declined because of the finger injury that ailed him late in the season.

"[Stafford] declined because of the injured middle finger on this throwing hand, according to a league source," Rogers explained. "The source requested anonymity because the NFL does not publicly reveal which players decline invitations."

There's no reason to be too angry when you don't see Stafford on Sunday. He at least garnered enough respect from the league to be considered an alternate. Were his finger healthy, he'd likely be on the exhibition field.

Stafford Far from the Only Quarterback to Decline

Stafford probably deserved the Pro Bowl nod, and he certainly has a reason for not attending. However, he is not the only quarterback to decline, not by a long shot.

Things particularly stand out in the AFC, where we'll be seeing the likes of Dalton and Philip Rivers. The former threw just 18 touchdowns, the latter tossed 21 interceptions. They produced 11 wins between them.

The three players actually named to the Pro Bowl—Tom Brady, Derek Carr and Ben Roethlisberger—are all out. Brady's is an obvious absence, as the New England Patriots are in the Super Bowl. Carr was on injured reserve before the end of the regular season, and Roethlisberger withdrew shortly after the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss in the AFC title game.

There were a number of other developments before we got to Dalton, Rivers and Alex Smith, though.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was named to the game as an alternate, but he underwent shoulder surgery shortly after the end of the season. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he's looking at about a three-month recovery period.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor and Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian were also invited to play, but both underwent offseason procedures of their own.

Siemian posted a passer rating of just 84.6 for his 14 starts in 2016. Taylor was benched for the season finale. Yet either could have played had they been healthy. Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was originally named an alternate, but he suffered a broken leg before the end of the regular season.

This means that 10 of the AFC's 16 starting quarterbacks were targeted for the 2017 Pro Bowl. Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill likely would have also been in the mix if not for his knee injury.

There has been no word on whether any of the six Cleveland Browns who took snaps at quarterback this year declined an invitation.

Pro Bowl Has Something to Offer Young Players

While there are plenty of veteran players who seem to have little interest in the Pro Bowl, the all-star honor is typically attractive to young players. Not only does it look good on their resumes, but young, underpaid players can likely use the bonus money.

In addition, the Pro Bowl offers young players an opportunity to get close to some top-tier players they might not otherwise get a chance to be around. Anything from practice habits to play dissection can give young players something with which to build in their budding careers.

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, who is watching rookie running back Jordan Howard go at the Pro Bowl, recently explained what Howard could gain from the experience.

"It’s just being around those other pros. That’s invaluable for a young kid who’s hungry and excited," Loggains said, per Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. "I think Jordan hasn’t yet scratched the surface on what he can be. So maybe he’ll learn how to take care of his body better from some of those guys."

Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott certainly appears to be enjoying his time with some of the league's more experienced signal-callers.

"It's humbling just be going through these drills with Drew Brees," Prescott recently said, per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram. "He is one [of] the greats. He is one of my favorites in everything he does. He is so detailed. We are out at the Pro Bowl. He is still hitting every drill, throwing every ball. One speed. It's the right way to do it. I learned a lot from him."

Prescott was impressive as a rookie, but it's hard to think that he can't learn a few pointers from a seasoned veteran like Brees.

While there are going to be plenty of folks who view the Pro Bowl as a bit of a joke, there are at least things to be gained for players still looking to hone their craft.