NBA Mock Draft 2017: End of January Update

Washington PG Markelle Fultz Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The level of play among NBA draft prospects is rising with only six weeks left until March Madness.

Meanwhile, the fall of the Los Angeles Lakers and rise of the Philadelphia 76ers has shaken up the projected lottery order.

In terms of strategy, teams like the Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic are going to have difficult decisions to make regarding whether to select the best player available or value fit.

Injuries have also become a theme, as two potential first-rounders have been ruled out for the season after hurting their knees.

Draft order based on NBA standings heading into Monday, January 30, 2017. Draft-pick trades were accounted for.