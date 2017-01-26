Semyon Varlamov Injury: Updates on Avalanche Goalie's Recovery from Hip Surgery

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Colorado Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov will miss the remainder of the 2016-17 season to undergo hip surgery, the team announced Thursday.

Varlamov's Surgery to Address Groin Ailment

Thursday, Jan. 26

According to the announcement, the surgery will repair Varlamov's groin, which caused him to miss 12 of the team's past 18 games.

The 2016-17 campaign was the worst of Varlamov's career, as he went just 6-17 with a 3.38 goals-against average and .898 save percentage.

Calvin Pickard will take over full-time starting duties in his place, while the recently called-up Spencer Martin will serve as the backup.

Varlamov is a former first-round pick of the Washington Capitals and has 26 career playoff appearances to his credit, but the 28-year-old Russian has been a big part of the Avalanche's struggles this season.

Colorado ranks last in the NHL with just 28 points, which puts it eight points behind the 29th-place Arizona Coyotes (36 points).