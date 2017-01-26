6 Players Who Should Replace Pepe in Real Madrid's Defence
Real Madrid's transfer ban means no incoming deals are likely to be announced anytime soon, with the club waiting until the summer to restructure the squad—and even those plans are likely on hold as they wait and see how the 2016/17 season unfolds and how successful they end up being.
The exit door is another matter, and the first expected departure has been announced: central defender Pepe, out of contract in the summer, could be off to China, with El Partidazo de COPE (via Marca) reporting that Hebei China Fortune are set to snare his signature.
The Portugal international has been alternatively used as the second- or third-choice central defender for Madrid over the past few years, rotating according to form and fitness with Raphael Varane. His departure will leave a gap to be filled. There are several routes Los Blancos could go down to fill that void, so who should be given the nod to replace the 33-year-old?
Nacho Fernandez
Promotion from within is the most preferable course of action for any club, but it doesn't always pan out that way—can a backup step up to a better level of consistency, perhaps even of quality, when given the chance? Sometimes the answer is no.
But in Nacho's case, he has more than done enough to warrant the chance.
The versatile 27-year-old has without question been Real Madrid's most consistent defender this season, lacking elite status because of his grounded approach and willingness to take a back seat, but he is mature in his reading of the game, impressive in his determination and much improved in reliability.
Nacho needs only four more appearances this season to make it his most profitable campaign in the white of Real Madrid, and that's testament to both his fitness—while all other three centre-backs have been suffering injuries—and his composed approach to defending, centrally as well as at left-back.
Nacho has played eight of the last nine games in La Liga, impressing every time no matter which role he has operated in. He deserves the opportunity to step up and play a more important role for the team this season and into next.
Jesus Vallejo or Diego Llorente
Even if Nacho is effectively promoted from fourth- to third-choice centre-back, there's still more than likely a need for another central defender to be at Zinedine Zidane's disposal, as evidenced by the current spate of injuries; Dani Carvajal, Pepe, Varane and Marcelo comprise an entire back four yet all were unavailable for the recent Copa del Rey exit to Celta Vigo.
Promotion from within, in the case of Nacho, means the opportunity to repeat the trick further down the food chain: a young defender can be promoted into the fourth spot and given an opportunity with the seniors.
The two in contention would be Jesus Vallejo, out on loan in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt, and the versatile Diego Llorente, who is at Malaga.
Vallejo has impressed this term in Germany, and there have been hopes from the fanbase for him to progress since his signing from Real Zaragoza was announced two years ago. At 19, he's still exceptionally young, and Madrid have tended to bring their youngsters back into the fold a few years later—see Lucas Vazquez, Denis Cheryshev and even Casemiro.
Llorente is a different matter; he's 23, 24 by the start of next season, and will have had two complete campaigns in Spain's top flight under his belt once he returns. At Rayo Vallecano, he impressed both in defence and holding midfield. Bleacher Report made the case for him to be involved this term. Instead, he has been a regular in defence for Malaga, once more showing he can compete against La Liga's big-name forwards.
At his age and having barely made an impact on the team, it's hard to say Llorente would be a breakthrough player at Madrid, but there's still a chance he could effectively become the new Nacho.
Gonzalo Rodriguez
Even if it so happens that one of Real's defensive options gets the opportunity for further involvement, one out will often mean one in, if only to boost squad numbers.
Without Real Madrid getting a fee for Pepe, though, they may be reluctant to pursue targets who require an investment, so the free-transfer market is one Zidane and Co. can exploit. From the available list, Fiorentina's Gonzalo Rodriguez is the standout option: 32 years old, a club captain with all the maturity, responsibility and expectation that status brings, a reliable performer and physically imposing.
Before the turn of the year, there were suggestions from Rodriguez's agent that the new terms on offer from La Viola were unacceptable, per Calciomercato.com (via Ben Gladwell of ESPN FC), and that AC Milan were a possible destination.
Real Madrid would have no trouble beating offers from both Serie A sides, and from February, Rodriguez will be allowed to discuss a move with other clubs.
For experience, quality and freedom of movement, there aren't too many around this summer who can compete with what Rodriguez can offer.
Victor Ruiz
For a fourth, or even third, central defender to come in, Real Madrid aren't likely to offer huge money even if they do end up signing a player rather than promoting or nabbing someone for free.
Within La Liga, there are several centre-backs who would be excellent additions, reliable defensive performers who can help stem the constant flow of mistakes and goals conceded that have become worrying hallmarks of this Real Madrid team—that is, if they are picked ahead of Varane and Sergio Ramos, which would be far from certain.
Even so, the option to play them has to be there, and Victor Ruiz should be near the top of any reasonable list. He's less flashy and thus less expensive than partner Mateo Musacchio at Villarreal but is far from a lesser defender. Strong, aggressive and far better technically than many give credit for, Ruiz is a throwback to Spanish defenders of yesteryear, much more Ivan Helguera than Fernando Hierro, to put a Madrid spin on his traits.
He'll have two years left on his contract in the summer, but at 28, he is experienced enough, reliable enough and, most importantly, good enough.
Diego Reyes
Our final pick is more hit-and-miss with form than Victor Ruiz, but his ceiling is higher if a coach can harness the undoubted ability within.
Diego Reyes was impressive as a young defender at FC Porto and now, at 24, has two years' experience in La Liga to his name, on loan at Real Sociedad and Espanyol. Equally at home in a holding-midfield role, the centre-back already has over 30 caps for Mexico, where his talent is perhaps more appreciated.
Reyes is excellent aerially, reads the game particularly well and is so comfortable with the ball at his feet and striding upfield that it's still a possibility that defensive midfield will become his main role. That said, mistakes and injuries have still littered his game in the past two years—though the on-loan man has been far more consistent over the past couple of months.
Espanyol have an option to sign him permanently at the end of 2016/17, but that will be no barrier to resale if Real Madrid are willing to offer Espanyol an immediate profit. He'd be a slightly more risky buy than Gonzalo or Ruiz, but the rewards could prove far higher.
