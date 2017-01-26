6 Players Who Should Replace Pepe in Real Madrid's Defence

3 of 6

Jesus Vallejo TF-Images/Getty Images

Even if Nacho is effectively promoted from fourth- to third-choice centre-back, there's still more than likely a need for another central defender to be at Zinedine Zidane's disposal, as evidenced by the current spate of injuries; Dani Carvajal, Pepe, Varane and Marcelo comprise an entire back four yet all were unavailable for the recent Copa del Rey exit to Celta Vigo.

Promotion from within, in the case of Nacho, means the opportunity to repeat the trick further down the food chain: a young defender can be promoted into the fourth spot and given an opportunity with the seniors.

The two in contention would be Jesus Vallejo, out on loan in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt, and the versatile Diego Llorente, who is at Malaga.

Vallejo has impressed this term in Germany, and there have been hopes from the fanbase for him to progress since his signing from Real Zaragoza was announced two years ago. At 19, he's still exceptionally young, and Madrid have tended to bring their youngsters back into the fold a few years later—see Lucas Vazquez, Denis Cheryshev and even Casemiro.

Llorente is a different matter; he's 23, 24 by the start of next season, and will have had two complete campaigns in Spain's top flight under his belt once he returns. At Rayo Vallecano, he impressed both in defence and holding midfield. Bleacher Report made the case for him to be involved this term. Instead, he has been a regular in defence for Malaga, once more showing he can compete against La Liga's big-name forwards.

At his age and having barely made an impact on the team, it's hard to say Llorente would be a breakthrough player at Madrid, but there's still a chance he could effectively become the new Nacho.