4-Star LB Prospect Adrian Jackson Commits to Oregon Ducks

Source: Scout.com

Star linebacker Adrian Jackson has announced his intention to play for the Oregon Ducks starting in 2018.

Jackson tweeted out his decision:

Jackson is a Colorado native who has been high on the recruiting radar going back to 2016. He's a 4-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 1 linebacker from his home state, No. 7 linebacker in the country and No. 115 player overall, per Scout.com.

Once considered an athlete coming out of high school, Jackson spent time at safety before landing at linebacker prior to his senior season.

The transition could have hurt Jackson's value, except for the fact he's a fantastic athlete. He's in the process of adding muscle to his 6'2" frame to look like a more prototypical linebacker, but the speed, quickness and ability to make big hits are what makes him a special talent.

Linebacker is a position that requires football instincts to be successful. Jackson has that in spades, especially with his background as a former defensive back.

It shouldn't be a difficult transition for Jackson at linebacker in college because of his ability to close on opponents and make big hits to let the ball-carrier know he will be in his face. He brings an attitude and swagger to the defense that will rub off on everyone around him.

Jackson is a special talent ready to take over the gridiron for Oregon as he seeks to bring a national title to his new home.