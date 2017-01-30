5 Reasons Why Liverpool Are a Bigger Club Than Chelsea
Just who is the bigger club out of Chelsea and Liverpool these days?
Before the teams' first meeting of the 2016/17 Premier League season, back in September at Stamford Bridge, Bleacher Report's Garry Hayes argued the case for the Blues.
Now, ahead of the return fixture at Anfield on Tuesday, it is time to see things from the Reds' point of view.
We've offered up five reasons why Liverpool still lord it over Chelsea, even if they've not had the same level of on-field success as their counterparts from the English capital in recent years.
But thanks to Luis Garcia's ghost goal, Steven Gerrard's U-turn (and infamous slip), Jose Mourinho's touchline antics and Fernando Torres' deadline-day transfer, a rivalry has developed in recent years.
Remember, though, there isn't an exact science to answer the question posed in the opening paragraph.
Treat this slideshow as a topic for debate, not a trigger to get angry.
History
Let's start with the obvious reason.
While rival supporters may mock Liverpool's fans for living in the past, there is no denying what the club achieved during a glorious period that stretched across four decades.
The Reds have lifted the English top-flight league title 18 times—only Manchester United (20) have won it more.
They've also been crowned champions of Europe five times (twice more than any other English team) and lifted the UEFA Cup on three occasions.
Add in eight League Cups and seven FA Cups, plus three UEFA Super Cups, and the Reds have quite a collection of trophies on display at Anfield.
While their list of achievements isn't as lengthy, Chelsea can rightly ask their Liverpool counterparts, "Yeah, but what have you done lately?"
They have only won the English top flight five times, but four of those triumphs have come in the Premier League era. Antonio Conte's squad is on course to add another to that number this season too.
The Blues can match Liverpool in the FA Cup stakes, and they have won the League Cup on five occasions.
Their sole Champions League crown came in 2011/12, one season before they claimed the UEFA Europa League. In fact, considering they twice won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, they—unlike Liverpool—have a full set in Europe.
Still, if you're judging the teams on past glories, there's only one winner.
Worldwide Reputation
If you base global popularity on social media, Chelsea are the bigger club.
They outnumber Liverpool when it comes to followers on Instagram (8.3 million to 3.7 million), Twitter (7.86 million to 6.72 million) and also Facebook likes on the official pages (47.3 million to 29.5 million).
According to research by Twitter (h/t TalkSport) in 2015, "Liverpool are the most followed club in the United Kingdom and other territories with historic links to Britain, including Australia and New Zealand, plus the Republic of Ireland."
However, Chelsea were the top team in Europe, Central America, South America, the Middle East and Asia.
The question is, would they have such appeal had they recorded Liverpool's results in recent years?
The Blues also finished just above the Reds in the latest Deloitte Football Money League.
However, as the latest report states, Liverpool's increased stadium capacity—combined with Chelsea's lack of Champions League football in 2016/17—could see a change in positions next year.
Considering Liverpool have participated in European football's top-tier competition just once in the last seven seasons, their place in the top 10 shows that their reputation remains strong around the world despite disappointing results on the field.
Chelsea's rise, meanwhile, coincided with the arrival of owner Roman Abramovich in 2003.
Money makes the football world go around, and the Russian billionaire has plenty of it. He's not renowned for patience, or for building (emotional) bridges. Jose Mourinho—who had two spells as manager under Abramovich—said in October, per Jamie Jackson of the Guardian: "He was never my friend."
Yet the lure of cups and cash failed to convince Steven Gerrard to move to Stamford Bridge in 2004 or 2005.
"Of course I am sitting here with that one big regret that I didn’t win the Premier League, but I am proud of my loyalty," Gerrard told BT Sport after announcing his retirement in November (h/t James Dickenson of the Express).
The Stadium
"My favourite stadium with biggest fanbase with the most heated atmosphere is Liverpool because there are special vibes there."
The above quote is not from a former or current Liverpool player or manager, but someone who is used to sitting in the opposing dugout. Even for someone of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's stature, Anfield is special.
Asked in an interview with BeIN Sports (h/t Jack de Menezes of The Independent) why the Reds' famous home ranks so highly, the Frenchman added: "The song before the game, You'll Never Walk Alone, the history of the club and the stadium itself."
Who are we to go disagree with Arsene?
There's the famous Kop end, the "This Is Anfield" sign, the statue of the great Bill Shankly, whose ashes were scattered on the pitch. Plus, of course, that rousing aforementioned anthem.
And now it's bigger too. In September 2016, Liverpool opened their new Main Stand. Per the club's official website, it added 8,500 seats, taking the overall capacity above 54,000.
Bigger doesn't necessarily mean better—but it does mean you make more money.
Chelsea plan to upgrade their home too, as Stamford Bridge has a capacity of just below 42,000.
According to Paul MacInnes in the Guardian, Hammersmith and Fulham council recently approved plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium to be built on the current site.
It is hoped to be ready for the start of the 2021/22 season (by which time Mourinho might be back in charge again, eh, Chelsea fans). But until then, they'll lag behind Liverpool in terms of average attendance.
The Rivalries
Chelsea's derby with Fulham has never felt like a fair fight in the Premier League years. Now they don't even go head-to-head, as the latter are in the Championship.
The Blues do have history with Tottenham Hotspur, however, as pointed out by Nick Wright of Sky Sports. The Battle of the Bridge at the end of the 2015/16 season saw sparks fly between the clubs, but Spurs' main enemy remains north-London neighbours Arsenal.
In the city of Liverpool, however, derby day divides families and puts friendships on hold for 90 minutes.
The choice is simple: you're either in the red or the blue corner.
"You know the whole city's mood depends on this game," former Liverpool player Craig Johnston told Tony Evans of ESPN FC. "You make a mistake, and half the ground are laughing at you and half the ground is furious. If you dwell on the ball, you get clattered. There's nothing else quite like it."
Then there's Liverpool's long-running feud with Manchester United.
While the rivalry between the cities was born during the industrial revolution, the two clubs remain the best of enemies on the pitch these days.
Liverpool were the dominant force, both at home and abroad, in the '70s and '80s. However, the Red Devils usurped them as England's top team during the long and successful reign of Sir Alex Ferguson.
The arrival at Old Trafford of former Chelsea boss Mourinho—who infamously taunted the Liverpool fans during the 2005 League Cup final—has only added further fuel to the fire.
Celebrity Fans
OK, this fifth and final reason is scraping the barrel a bit.
But while Chelsea's lofty status and financial muscle lets them attract the big football stars, Liverpool are followed by some huge names from the world of entertainment.
They can call upon James Bond (Daniel Craig), Jules Winnfield from Pulp Fiction (Samuel L. Jackson) and Nicholas Brody from Homeland (Damian Lewis) if they're ever in serious trouble.
Other famous actors who follow the Reds include Clive Owen, Liam Neeson and Mike Myers.
Then there are the musicians. Dr. Dre watched John Barnes call the tune in 1988 and has been a fan ever since, while Mel C from the Spice Girls supports her hometown club.
Chris de Burgh, who obviously had to go for a team in red, and Elvis Costello are also noted Liverpool supporters.
NBA star LeBron James was tempted into buying a minority stake in the club, but the battle to be the team's MVF (most valuable fan) comes down to a serious head-to-head between Pope John Paul II and Nelson Mandela.
How can Chelsea possibly hope to compete with such an extensive list?
Well, the late Lord Richard Attenborough was a longtime follower. He's not the only Lord to follow the boys from Stamford Bridge, though; Seb Coe even pens articles for the club's official website.
Sir Steve Redgrave rows in to offer his support. The five-time Olympic champion told FourFourTwo: "Everyone thinks I support Chelsea because we're doing well, but in the late '70s and the mid-'80s, I had to look at the Second Division table."
The Shed website offers an extensive list of apparent Chelsea followers, including political heavyweights Bill Clinton and John Major, but the Blues come out second-best in this head-to-head contest with Liverpool.
