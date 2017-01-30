5 Reasons Why Liverpool Are a Bigger Club Than Chelsea

1 of 6

Steven Gerrard and John Terry could have ended up team-mates at Stamford Bridge. PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Just who is the bigger club out of Chelsea and Liverpool these days?

Before the teams' first meeting of the 2016/17 Premier League season, back in September at Stamford Bridge, Bleacher Report's Garry Hayes argued the case for the Blues.

Now, ahead of the return fixture at Anfield on Tuesday, it is time to see things from the Reds' point of view.

We've offered up five reasons why Liverpool still lord it over Chelsea, even if they've not had the same level of on-field success as their counterparts from the English capital in recent years.

But thanks to Luis Garcia's ghost goal, Steven Gerrard's U-turn (and infamous slip), Jose Mourinho's touchline antics and Fernando Torres' deadline-day transfer, a rivalry has developed in recent years.

Remember, though, there isn't an exact science to answer the question posed in the opening paragraph.

Treat this slideshow as a topic for debate, not a trigger to get angry.