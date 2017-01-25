    Borussia DortmundDownload App

    Thomas Tuchel Reportedly Not Part of Borussia Dortmund's Alexander Isak Signing

    Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
    Martin Meissner/Associated Press
    Alex KebleFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2017

    Borussia Dortmund's capture of teenage striker Alexander Isak did not involve manager Thomas Tuchel, according to Sport Bild (h/t Mario de la Riva for AS). 

    The German admits he "found out very late," per Alex Richards for the Mirror.

    The Swedish 17-year-old, signed for £8.6 million from AIK Solna, is one of Europe's hottest talents and Dortmund fended off interest from the likes of Real Madrid to secure his signature, as per Stephan Uersfeld for ESPN FC.

    But it has emerged the German outfit failed to include Tuchel in the decision-making process, seemingly not consulting the manager before pursuing Isak. 

    De la Riva claimed this has "caused some issues within the corridors of Borussia Dortmund," and that Tuchel does not have a very close relationship with either the sporting director, Michael Zorc, or the general director, Hans-Joachim Watzke.

    Picture taken on November 6, 2016 shows Swedish football player Alexander Isak of AIK during a Swedish soccer league match between AIK and Kalmar FF at Friends Arena in Stockholm. Swedish football prodigy Alexander Isak -- dubbed the next Zlatan Ibrahimo
    ANDERS WIKLUND/Getty Images

    Tuchel confirmed on Wednesday that he was informed of the deal before it was completed but had little knowledge of Isak or Dortmund's interest until very recently.

    "I didn't know the player before, but it's also not my job to know every 17-year-old,” Tuchel said, per Richards

    "I found out very late that we signed him. I was told about the transfer last week and when he was introduced to me, the signing made 100 per cent sense for BVB."

    Richards reported the way in which the Isak deal was completed puts the coach's long-term future in doubt. However, Tuchel has noted that it was nothing out of the ordinary.

    BREMEN, GERMANY - JANUARY 21: Players of Dortmund celebrate their win during the Bundesliga match between Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund at Weserstadion on January 21, 2017 in Bremen, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
    TF-Images/Getty Images

    "There are transfers to which I am completely involved and transfers like Isak, where the scouting and Michael Zorc do the big workas was the case with Ousmane Dembele and Emre Mor," he said, per Richards.

    It is difficult to see why Tuchel would have an issue with acquiring such a talented youngster, particularly given their poor performances in the league this season.

    Dortmund are currently fourth in the Bundesliga, 12 points behind leaders Bayern Munich. They could certainly do with an injection of youthful energy, and in Isak they have once again shown the world that young players want to play in black and yellow—as the Daily Mail's Huw Bonello pointed out on Twitter: 

    Rumours surrounding Tuchel's role are likely to persist unless results improve, and being kept in the dark over key signings is not a good omen. 

