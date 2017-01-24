WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Jan. 24

1 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Fists blurred across the screen as WWE SmackDown brawled its way down the home stretch to the Royal Rumble.

The blue brand had no shortage of intrigue or animosity once its trip to Toledo, Ohio, wrapped up. An unraveling Wyatt Family, a fire-throwing John Cena and the mass of men with bad intentions surrounding the ring during Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz starred on Tuesday's night's showcase.

Raw used its biggest names to hype Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. SmackDown instead chose to rely on storytelling, spotlighting increasingly contentious rivalries en route to the upcoming event.

Aside from an odd trip to the clothing store, Tuesday's SmackDown mostly succeeded as a go-home show.

Where did WWE most advance the show's rivalries? What layers did it add to the Royal Rumble match? Read on for a full breakdown of the final SmackDown before the Rumble.