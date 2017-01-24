WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Jan. 24
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Jan. 24
Fists blurred across the screen as WWE SmackDown brawled its way down the home stretch to the Royal Rumble.
The blue brand had no shortage of intrigue or animosity once its trip to Toledo, Ohio, wrapped up. An unraveling Wyatt Family, a fire-throwing John Cena and the mass of men with bad intentions surrounding the ring during Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz starred on Tuesday's night's showcase.
Raw used its biggest names to hype Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. SmackDown instead chose to rely on storytelling, spotlighting increasingly contentious rivalries en route to the upcoming event.
Aside from an odd trip to the clothing store, Tuesday's SmackDown mostly succeeded as a go-home show.
Where did WWE most advance the show's rivalries? What layers did it add to the Royal Rumble match? Read on for a full breakdown of the final SmackDown before the Rumble.
Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
- Orton suplexes Harper on the security barricade, following up with a suplex on the announcers' table.
- Orton counters a discus clothesline attempt with an RKO.
- "You wonder if Bray Wyatt just kissed Luke Harper goodbye."—Mauro Ranallo.
Luke Harper and Randy Orton stared each other down long after the opening bell rang.
The fight quickly moved to the outside, where Bray Wyatt watched on at ringside in a rocking chair. After Orton and Harper clobbered each other, Wyatt tossed both men back into the ring to avoid a count-out.
Harper held his own in a slugfest, managing to score a number of near-falls. The Viper, though, outlasted his fellow faction member. An RKO ended the contest.
Wyatt looked as if he was going to comfort Harper, but drove his head into the mat instead.
Result
Orton wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B
Analysis
Story drove a short, hard-hitting affair.
There was a clear sense of purpose for this match. This was about proving one's self to The Wyatt Family patriarch. Both Harper and Orton kept looking back at Wyatt for approval.
It would have been great to see these two go at it for longer and get more vicious, but that collision is likely on its way eventually.
For now, WWE offered advancement of this narrative, and a cliffhanger rather than a climax. It's not clear whether Harper is now out of the group or if Wyatt was simply sending a message. That uncertainty makes it easy to be intrigued by what's ahead.
Mickie James Interview
- "Becky Lynch and the women of the revolution want to pretend like they were the first real athletes of WWE."—James.
- "Forget about the revolution. This is about the reinvention of Mickie James."
- "What a stroke of genius. It's like watching Mozart."—John "Bradshaw" Layfield on Bliss and James' attack.
Renee Young asked Mickie James why she had been disguised as La Luchadora for the past few weeks. The former women's champ rattled off her accomplishments instead of answering.
James said she was tired of seeing Becky Lynch and others taking all the credit for revolutionizing women's wrestling. She talked of her respect for Alexa Bliss.
Lynch charged in, fists flying. The Irish Lass Kicker tried to chase off James, but the heels double-teamed her.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
James sputtered early, but soon found her footing and delivered a resonating, angry promo.
Her motivation makes perfect sense. She believes her part in the women's revolution hasn't been recognized. She's now jealous, bitter and angry. That's a logical setup for what promises to be an excellent feud with Lynch.
The audience reactions to James suggest many aren't familiar with her work. WWE can help solve that by producing a vignette recapping her career.
Carmella and James Ellsworth Go Shopping
- "I haven't shopped at a store this nice since my last court date."—Ellsworth.
- "What are you, Sami Zayn?"—Carmella.
Carmella took James Ellsworth shopping at a men's store.
Ellsworth chose a variety of horrid outfits. The Princess of Staten Island rejected them all.
She chose a gold-heavy outfit instead.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
D+
Analysis
The segment was worth a few chuckles, but was mostly hard to watch. The comic timing felt off; the concept was inherently goofy.
The Ellsworth-Carmella storyline is refreshingly different, but that alone won't be enough to maintain interest. It needs to go somewhere fast.
Battle Royal for a Spot in the Royal Rumble
- Rhyno tries to eliminate his own tag team partner Heath Slater.
- Breeze accidentally superkicks Fandango out of the match.
Baron Corbin sat in on commentary as 10 men battled for a spot in the Royal Rumble.
The Vaudevillains were the first to go. Mojo Rawley ousted Curt Hawkins. Breezango and Rawley teamed up to take out Konnor and Rhyno.
Tyler Breeze and Fandango surrounded Rawley, but the powerhouse fought them off. Rawley tossed out Breeze to win the bout.
Result
Rawley wins the Battle Royal.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
The concept didn't match the execution here.
It's great to force wrestlers to fight for a spot in the Royal Rumble match. It's smart to give Breezango a moment to shine. And Rawley garnered some momentum here.
The match was too fast to successfully tell its story, though. The eliminations came at a rapid pace, leaving the audience too little time to digest it all.
Plus, this was a reminder of how thin the SmackDown tag team division is. So many of these acts are ice- cold right now.
AJ Styles and John Cena Face Off
- "There's that cute, little devil back there."—Styles.
- Today hosts refer to Styles as "the guy from Atlanta."
- "Every time you step in the ring with me, you know I'm the better man in it."—Styles.
- "I'm not settling for an inch. I'm taking a foot, and I'm putting it in your ass."—Styles.
- "You've been hot for like six months. I've held this place for well over a decade."—Cena.
- "It's not your fault. It's my fault because I buried you."—Cena.
- "I wasn't built for the indy scene. I was built for WWE."—Cena.
AJ Styles bemoaned his placement on the Royal Rumble poster. He then called out John Cena, who quickly emerged to respond.
He showed a clip of Cena on Today, and barked about the hosts and Cena dismissing him. He claimed to have replaced Cena on SmackDown.
Cena shrugged off Styles' complaints. He said Styles wasn't on his level, calling him a complainer.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A+
Analysis
Styles and Cena delivered a white-hot exchange here.
Their tension was palpable. Each man's mindset and motivation was made clear. Cena deftly used the Internet Wrestling Community's criticisms as fuel for his rant.
The Styles-Cena story is now deeper, and their animosity is at an all-time high.
Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler
- "That's the Ziggler you want. That's the focused Dolph Ziggler."—JBL.
- Ziggler superkicks Kalisto out of the air.
Dolph Ziggler battered Kalisto in no time at all.
After grounding the high-flyer, Ziggler found himself in reach of an angry Apollo Crews. With a chair in hand, Crews chased off the heel.
Result
Ziggler wins pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C
Analysis
The match and aftermath offered a glimpse of the villainous Ziggler and Crews playing the cavalry. There wasn't a real lasting image here thanks to the brevity of The Showoff's attack, though.
A feud with Ziggler will be good for Crews, but WWE is going to have to dive into the story far more than it did on Tuesday night.
Naomi's Return to SmackDown
- "This is the land of opportunity. I'm here to land my opportunity."—Naomi.
- "I'm sorry. Who are you again?"—Bliss.
Naomi returned, ready to take on Natalya.
Nikki Bella pounced on Natalya backstage. That left Naomi without an opponent.
A frustrated Naomi issued an open challenge. Alexa Bliss emerged, calling her a nobody. The women's champ teased putting the title on the line, only to retreat.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
What an effective use of time. WWE welcomed back Naomi, showcased her ferocity, increased the bad blood between Bella and Natalya and added intrigue to the women's title scene, all in one quick segment.
Naomi's presence will give WWE more options within the women's title picture.
She came off as hungry and fearless in this exchange. She is poised to deliver a fun feud opposite the champ.
Despite Raw having Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Bayley, SmackDown's women's division is winning the race between the brands. Better writing and better use of its roster has been the key to that.
Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz (Lumberjack Match for Intercontinental Championship)
- Ambrose slams Baron Corbin into the ring post.
- The Miz hits a Busaiku Knee Kick a la Bryan.
- Ambrose dives onto the lumberjacks.
SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan awarded The Miz a rematch with Dean Ambose for the Intercontinental Championship. The Miz suggested a No Disqualification bout, but Bryan went with a Lumberjack match instead.
The men surrounding the ring pounded on The Miz when he fell out to the floor. At The Miz's request, they soon attacked Ambrose, as well.
The Lunatic Fringe out-brawled his opponent. Maryse tried to help her husband, but Ambrose survived.
Eventually, the lumberjacks closed in on the battle and brawled amid the title bout. Dirty Deeds allowed Ambrose to retain chaos and all.
Result
Ambrose wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A-
Analysis
A whirlwind, high-octane bout was a smart way to lead into the Royal Rumble. This was a fresh take on the usual "everyone on the roster" brawl that often precedes that PPV, too.
SmackDown once again highlighted the Intercontinental Championship, making it a key part of the brand.
And as a bonus, Corbin and Ambrose have reason to hate each other all of a sudden just in time for the Rumble. That will add a welcome subplot to the 30-man match.
