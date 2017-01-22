Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Clinch Record 7th Super Bowl Appearance

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The storied careers of quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick became even more impressive Sunday, when the New England Patriots duo clinched a spot in its seventh Super Bowl.

Brady will be the first player to appear in seven Super Bowls, while Belichick will be the first head coach to do so, according to SportsCenter.

ESPN Stats & Info highlighted the organization's overall record:

After thumping the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, 36-17, New England will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in Houston on Feb. 5.

Belichick, who will break a tie with Don Shula for the most Super Bowl appearances by a head coach, is tied with Chuck Noll for the most Super Bowl wins with four. He will also tie Shula and Tom Landry for the most career playoff games when the Patriots take the field in Houston, per Pro-Football-Reference.com.

Belichick took over the Patriots in 2000, while Brady became the team's starting quarterback during the 2001 season, which ended in the franchise's first championship. After missing the playoffs in 2002, the duo went on to win the next two Super Bowl titles.

From there, the only time New England has missed the playoffs was when Brady suffered a torn ACL in the season opener in 2008. Otherwise, the team has reached 11 conference title games, winning seven. Brady, who's 4-2 in his career in the Super Bowl, is tied with Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw for the most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback in NFL history.

Many players and assistant coaches have come and gone during this stretch. However, Brady and Belichick are among the best of all time at what they do, and the combination has led to one of the greatest stretches the league has ever seen.