Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Julian Weigl and Ivan Rakitic

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly readying themselves for the departure of star midfielder Julian Weigl, with Manchester City said to be pressing ahead with their interest in the player.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness), where it’s suggested that as well as the Premier League giants, Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in the 21-year-old. It’s noted that Dortmund will be “forced to say goodbye” to Weigl given the status of the clubs who are pursuing him.

The holding midfielder has made rapid progress at the Westfalenstadion under Thomas Tuchel, establishing himself as a key man in the team's midfield setup. Here is a look at why such illustrious interest in him is warranted:

Weigl has all the traits needed to thrive at the hub of a team. Physically, he offers a tremendous presence, able to win headers, shield possession and bustle opponents off the ball too. But there’s so much more to German international’s game than his defensive robustness.

In a team that build attacks with variety and incision, Weigl needs to be effective in the way he recycles possession. These numbers from Squawka Football show that’s an area in which the youngster has excelled this term:

For City boss Pep Guardiola, Weigl would be a perfect acquisition. Not only is he a fine player with a high ceiling, the German has so many stylistic qualities that would improve this City side. In terms of destructive midfielders, the City boss doesn’t have a dynamic, youthful option to offer competition for Fernandinho.

As noted in the report, it’d be a big surprise if Weigl was on the move any time soon. Not only is he part of an exciting young side that will improve their chances of challenging for the UEFA Champions League, the midfielder only signed a new long-term contract last month with Dortmund.

Ivan Rakitic Wants Barcelona Stay

According to Ben Hayward of Goal, Barcelona are hopeful Ivan Rakitic will agree an extension with the club despite interest from Manchester City.

Hayward reported that “sources in Barcelona say there is no bid from City, even though [Guardiola] is an admirer of Rakitic.” It’s also noted that speculation over a fallout between the player and his manager, Luis Enrique, “was probably exaggerated, too.”

The player himself reiterated his desire to stay at the Camp Nou on Thursday. “I want to sit down with the club because I want to renew my contract and stay here for many years,” he said, per Samuel Marsden of ESPN FC.

Having joined the club from Sevilla in 2014, Rakitic was the heartbeat behind a memorable treble in his debut season and a league and cup double in his second season. However, his start in the 4-0 win over Eibar in La Liga on Sunday was his first in the league since the match against Real Madrid on December 3.

Per Squawka’s Muhammad Butt, it was clear during that contest the 28-year-old was desperate to make an impact:

At his best, Rakitic brings energy, aggression and tremendous quality to the heart of this Barcelona team. Even so, with the talent available to Enrique in this facet of the field, perhaps it’s little surprise the manager has opted to rotate more frequently this term.

Needless to say, Rakitic would be a fine signing for City and a player who would cope with the frantic nature of English football. The player himself seems set on reestablishing himself as an indispensable part of the Barcelona machine, though.